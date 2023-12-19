Mental health care calls on the next cabinet: intervene

#Mental #health #care #calls #cabinet #intervene

ANPA campaigners demonstrated at the House of Representatives in April this year against the long waiting times in youth care and youth mental health care

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 11:01

Mental health care is in such bad shape that patients, psychiatrists and mental health institutions are asking the next government to intervene. In a letter to the informant, the interest groups come up with three solutions to prevent the sector from further decline.

MIND, NIP, NVvP and the Dutch mental health service argue that investments must be made in mental health in society, so that fewer people need help. The influx is now increasing sharply. The number of people with mental complaints increased by 53 percent between 2009 and 2021, while the budget for mental health care increased by 11 percent. There are now 80,000 people on a waiting list.

According to the organizations, it is also important to make the sector attractive to employees. Healthcare workers spend a large part of their treatment time on administration and experience a high workload. In 2021, there were 4,800 vacancies in the sector. If nothing changes, that number will rise to 11,200 in 2030, the interest groups warn.

The four organizations also believe that the healthcare system should become simpler, with better financing and less market forces. Now a third of mental health institutions are writing red figures.

Long waiting lists

The sector has raised the alarm more often in recent years. The mental health service already said in 2021 that it would not be possible to eliminate the long waiting lists. The absenteeism rate among staff at the time was also already 6 percent and an estimated 3,000 employees were ill for a long period of time.

Hiring more people is not enough to solve the problems, Jan Derksen, professor of psychodiagnostics at Radboud University, said last year. “In the long term, we must do more about education and against stress in society. We must ensure that people are not that vulnerable.”