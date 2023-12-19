MENTAL HEALTH – Sending patients to psychiatric hospitals suspended

Aggressive mentally ill people should be treated in a hospital

People suffering from psychiatric disorders are on the rise. Many of them wander the streets, without anyone caring.

Abandoned. There are more and more people with mental disorders on the streets of the city of Antananarivo. Some of them are aggressive. Normally, the Urban Commune of Antananarivo must arrest them, then send them to the Mental Health University Hospital Center (CHU) in Anjanamasina, where they will be treated. But it has been several months since the CUA interrupted this mission. “The last time the CUA brought patients to this hospital was in 2022,” a source told us yesterday.

According to Dr Hajatiana Raharinandrasana, Director of Social Affairs at the CUA, this is explained by changes in the care of patients, and not by budgetary concerns. “We have to ensure the care of the patient at the hospital, when we bring them there. We are encountering a little difficulty in carrying out this directive from the hospital,” she says.

A source at this hospital emphasizes that a patient must be accompanied by a nurse, absolutely, during their hospitalization. “The patient, upon arriving here, may be very dirty, for example. Someone needs to bathe him, feed him. It is not up to health professionals to take care of it. Our responsibility is care,” explains a healthcare professional.

Dangerous

Leaving the aggressively insane to their fate can be dangerous for those around them and the community.

Almost every year, they claim victims. One of the most serious cases, the mentally unbalanced man, who stabbed a 20-year-old young man, in Soavimasoandro, in 2018. The latter succumbed to his injuries. And recently, a young maniac in Moramanga, who beheaded his mother. According to a mental health specialist, we should not wait until the patient shows signs of violence to treat them. “Treatment must be provided as soon as he shows signs of hallucination, whatever the reason, whether he is taking hallucinogens, or whether he suffers from a mental illness such as schizophrenia or paranoia. », he notes.

The Urban Commune of Antananarivo is responsible for the mentally ill wandering in the capital, but it would not be the only one. “The National Police, the Ministry of Public Health, through the Anjanamasina University Hospital, and civil societies, collaborate with us in the care of the mentally ill. We are about to see how we will coordinate this collaboration. There are several points to be resolved. We are also planning cooperation with the private psychiatric hospital in Imerintsiatosika,” continues Dr Hajatiana Raharinandrasana. In the meantime, the CUA is working with the fokontany to identify the families of people with mental disorders. They are just as responsible as the authorities.

Miangalya Ralitera