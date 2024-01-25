Mental illness is not a stigma…the launch of the conference “Towards a Society that Understands Psychological Safety” with the participation of Nabila Makram

#Mental #illness #stigma…the #launch #conference #Society #Understands #Psychological #Safety #participation #Nabila #Makram

Ambassador Nabila Makram, former Minister of State for Immigration and Affairs of Egyptians Abroad, and founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Fahim Foundation, participated in the conference “Towards a Society that Understands Psychological Safety,” which will be held during the period from January 22 to 24, at the theater of the Martyr George Church in Tahta in Sohag. Under the patronage of Bishop Isaiah, the bishops of Tahta and Juhayna and their environs, and in the presence of Dr. Majid Azmi, member of the National Council for Mental Health, a number of fathers, priests and ministers in the Orthodox Church, and some civil society leaders to discuss the role of priest fathers in the psychological lives of young people and mechanisms for detecting psychological problems, providing guidance to specialists and dealing with various Challenges.

Ambassador Nabila Makram began her speech during a general discussion session in the hall of the Virgin Mary in Tahta, by introducing the Fahim Foundation, as a leading Egyptian institution in the field of mental health at the level of Egypt and the Arab world, and the great success it has achieved despite its recent establishment in January 2023, and she referred to partnerships and protocols. The cooperation it implemented with official and private bodies, including the Parties Youth Coordination, the Decent Life Foundation, the Ministries of Social Solidarity, Health, Education, Education, the National Planning Institute, and the National Council for Women.

Ambassador Nabila Makram stressed the Fahim Foundation’s keenness to support mental health, spread the concept of mental illness, and deal with it as an organic disease and not a stigma. She presented the concept of mental illness from a scientific perspective, how to identify it, help patients and their families, and protect children from the causes of mental illness. And maintain their stability and psychological peace.

She explained that the Foundation addresses all segments of Arab society, hoping to achieve peace and psychological stability for segments of society and build a better future for the Arab family.

On the sidelines of the conference, Ambassador Nabila Makram conducted a field visit to Sohag Mental Health Hospital, in cooperation with the General Secretariat of Mental Health and Addiction Treatment of the Ministry of Health, through which she presented in-kind gifts to patients, conducted supportive dialogues for them, and was keen to motivate specialized medical personnel.

This visit came within the framework of the many field visits conducted by the Fahim Foundation, to hospitals and psychological treatment centers throughout the Republic, to provide support and cooperation and spread the culture of confronting mental illness.

During its public and private sessions, the conference witnessed a huge public attendance, which reflected interest in important societal messages and the need for such events and public communication through direct meetings, especially in the heart of Upper Egypt governorates. The attendees took the initiative to ask many questions and inquiries about mental health issues, ways to discover them, and when to go to the specialist specialist. Ambassador Nabila Makram and Dr. Majed Azmy responded to all inquiries.

