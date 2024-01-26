MEO will have free 5G forever and discontinue 3G network

#MEO #free #discontinue #network

The Altice Portugal brand says it intends to “democratize” access to technology for Portuguese people and companies.

Starting this Thursday, MEO will make the fifth generation mobile network (5G) available forever and free of charge to “democratize” access to technology for Portuguese people and companies. The decision is announced a day after Vodafone and hours after NOS.

The 5G trial period, which arrived in Portugal two years ago, ends on January 31, 2024. The telecommunications operator considers that 5G is “revolutionizing” communications and day-to-day life between people, as well as work in various sectors of activity, from retail to education, from transport to entertainment.

“With 5G technology, customers take greater advantage of mobile internet services, benefiting from a new experience with more speed, lower latency and better network quality, opening doors to a new world of innovations and opportunities”, explains Altice Portugal , in a statement released to the media.

Therefore, in the context of this technological transition, MEO’s 3G network will be discontinued on January 31st, freeing up frequencies that will be fundamental for reinforcing the quality of the 5G network. To mark these achievements, MEO is launching an advertising campaign, which will be broadcast on television, websites and social networks, newspapers and radio, with pilot Miguel Oliveira.

A telecom led by Ana Figueiredo, it has a coverage rate of 95.6% of the Portuguese population and has stations in the largest number of municipalities (305) in Portugal.

“MEO has been leading the evolution of the various generations of technology, building and reinforcing its leadership through continuous investment in quality of service, close relationships with its customers and responding to new consumption habits and market trends ”, claims the company.

Despite this option from the country’s three main telecommunications operators, they will all increase the prices of their services by 4.3% from next month, in line with the 2023 inflation rate.