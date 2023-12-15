MEP cancels Advisory Council scheduled to start tomorrow

A circular sent on the afternoon of this Wednesday, 13th, by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, informs the cancellation sine the of the MEP Advisory Council scheduled to take place this Thursday and Friday.

Although the document does not specify the reasons for the cancellation, the issue is the sudden dismissal of the holder of the portfolio, Mário Caetano João, made today by the President of the Republic.

It would be the first MEP Consultative Council, which would take place in Luanda, under the motto “Socio-economic Impact as a factor in Sustainable Development”.

It is now up to the new minister, Victor Hugo Guilherme, already appointed by João Lourenço, to decide whether to schedule a new date for the Council or not.

Victor Guilherme until then served as Secretary of the President of the Republic for Economic Affairs, a position from which he was also dismissed today.