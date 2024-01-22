Mercado Sporting: Koba Koindredi is an urgent matter in… Valencia

#Mercado #Sporting #Koba #Koindredi #urgent #matter #Valencia

The Spanish are waiting for the midfielder to become official in Alvalade to move forward with other pending signing processes

Valencia, with many financial limitations, has an urgent process in Koba Koindredi. After agreeing all the details with Sporting for the transfer of the midfielder who is on loan from the Spanish side to Estoril, Valencia is awaiting the green light from the Estorilistas (who will activate the option to purchase the player for €3 million) to complete the signing.

Especially because this delay is postponing other processes, such as the arrival of Pedro González (ex-Real Madrid). And it was made worse by Canos’ recent injury against Atlético Bilbao. Valencia, which is awaiting the financial margin arising from Koba’s transfer, according to several Spanish media outlets, wants to see this file closed in the next… hours. What is certain is that Estoril has been trying to postpone this matter, especially because the intention is to be able to count on the midfielder in this Wednesday’s decisive match, against Benfica, in the Final Four of the League Cup.

Midfielder will be a lion for 4 million euros; SAD secures 90 percent of the pass; has a contract valid until June 2029 waiting in Alvalade

This, moreover, apparently, will be Koba Koindredi’s last match with the Estoril jersey, followed by a departure to Alvalade where he will sign a contract until 2029. Despite these uncertainties, the agreement between all parties is not in question and everything should be made official after the competition that will take place in Leiria this week.