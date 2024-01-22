Mercado Sporting: Koba Koindredi is an urgent matter in… Valencia

#Mercado #Sporting #Koba #Koindredi #urgent #matter #Valencia

The Spanish are waiting for the midfielder to become official in Alvalade to move forward with other pending signing processes

Valencia, with many financial limitations, has an urgent process in Koba Koindredi. After agreeing all the details with Sporting for the transfer of the midfielder who is on loan from the Spanish side to Estoril, Valencia is awaiting the green light from the Estorilistas (who will activate the option to purchase the player for €3 million) to complete the signing.

Especially because this delay is postponing other processes, such as the arrival of Pedro González (ex-Real Madrid). And it was made worse by Canos’ recent injury against Atlético Bilbao. Valencia, which is awaiting the financial margin arising from Koba’s transfer, according to several Spanish media outlets, wants to see this file closed in the next… hours. What is certain is that Estoril has been trying to postpone this matter, especially because the intention is to be able to count on the midfielder in this Wednesday’s decisive match, against Benfica, in the Final Four of the League Cup.

Midfielder will be a lion for 4 million euros; SAD secures 90 percent of the pass; has a contract valid until June 2029 waiting in Alvalade

This, moreover, apparently, will be Koba Koindredi’s last match with the Estoril jersey, followed by a departure to Alvalade where he will sign a contract until 2029. Despite these uncertainties, the agreement between all parties is not in question and everything should be made official after the competition that will take place in Leiria this week.

Also Read:  Antonela Roccuzzo and the Barbie bikini with which she showed off her toned figure with Messi

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Vincent Bolloré becomes major shareholder in Viaplay, Jan Scherman comments
Vincent Bolloré becomes major shareholder in Viaplay, Jan Scherman comments
Posted on
Latifa Raafat fled abroad due to Escobar case?
Latifa Raafat fled abroad due to Escobar case?
Posted on
Atlético de Madrid | Simeone: “VAR helps, although it is not always proven”
Atlético de Madrid | Simeone: “VAR helps, although it is not always proven”
Posted on
“Discover the secret: a cheap and available Egyptian fruit that eliminates constipation in 5 minutes and fights high blood sugar and osteoporosis… a miracle for weight loss!”
“Discover the secret: a cheap and available Egyptian fruit that eliminates constipation in 5 minutes and fights high blood sugar and osteoporosis… a miracle for weight loss!”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News