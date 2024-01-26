Mercedes-Benz accidentally leaks its own source code via GitHub – Images and sound – News

#MercedesBenz #accidentally #leaks #source #code #GitHub #Images #sound #News

Unfortunately, this is not always the case in practice. Consider, for example, the Jeep that could be crashed via WiFi, or Tesla employees spying on customers. There are plenty of cars on the road with deadly software bugs.

The “critical” part often uses platforms like AUTOSAR – and the people who have to work with AUTOSAR are not exactly happy about it. I think a piece of random code makes it clear that this is not about the crème de la crème of the software industry. Even Volvo is not very happy with it and is actively looking for alternatives.

And infotainment is essentially not much different from Android if you’re lucky, embedded Linux, or if you’re unlucky, a home-brewed monster. It is not life-critical, so not a lot of money will be spent on software quality there.

So no, automotive is not the world where you will find the best possible software.

[Reactie gewijzigd door laurxp op 26 januari 2024 21:47]