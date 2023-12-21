Mercedes-Benz received marker lights in turquoise color

#MercedesBenz #received #marker #lights #turquoise #color

The Drive Pilot system makes its debut in California and Nevada with a fleet of EQS sedans equipped with level three autonomy

Mercedes-Benz has become the first car manufacturer in the world to receive permits for special turquoise exterior marker lights for automated driving in the states of California and Nevada.

A vehicle testing permit in California is initially limited to two years. The Nevada permit applies to Mercedes-Benz vehicles produced through the 2026 model year and will remain valid until a legislative change is reached with the state legislature.

Both permits allow Mercedes-Benz to gain important insight into the interaction of automated vehicles and other road users. The inclusion of marker lights aims to significantly improve public acceptance of automated driving and contribute to road safety, as the lights make the status of the automated driving system clearly visible from the outside.

It also allows traffic enforcement authorities and police officers to identify the state of the system and determine whether drivers are allowed to engage in secondary activities during the conditional automated journey. The turquoise marker lights for automated driving in California are integrated into the front and rear lights as well as the two exterior mirrors in the Mercedes-Benz EQS test cars.

The autonomous driving position lights will initially be integrated into test cars in California equipped with Drive Pilot, which is the world’s first level three autonomous driving system for conditional automated driving with an internationally valid type approval.

The Drive Pilot system received certification in 2021 in Germany and in 2023 in Nevada and California, USA. Each state requires separate certification. In Germany, the Drive Pilot system is already available for orders from 2022, and in the US, the first production cars recently made their debut on the highways of California and Nevada.

The turquoise color meets two main criteria that contributed to this color choice – its visibility allows reliable and quick detection for other road users and offers differentiation from existing vehicle lights and traffic signals such as traffic lights or emergency lighting.

As a result, the possibility of confusion with already existing lighting colors can be greatly reduced. In addition, according to the results of numerous test studies, turquoise is the optimal color for automated driving.

Both physiological and psychological factors testify to higher values ​​of turquoise in almost all areas than in the case of other colors. Turquoise is also described in the industry recommended practice for position lights for use when indicating the activation of an automated driving system.

The development and approval of the new lighting concept involved the joint efforts of a diverse team including engineers, managers, data protection experts and ethics experts.

Mercedes-Benz is committed to standardizing the turquoise color as a means of visualizing the automated driving state, promoting global understanding and acceptance of this technology. So far, there is no common framework in the US, China or the UN Economic Commission for Europe for the use of turquoise lights in production vehicles.

California and Nevada have taken the first important step with exemptions already granted. The future global regulation of turquoise marker lights for automated driving will form the basis for increased safety for all road users and drive further technical innovation.