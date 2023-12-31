Mercedes G-Class used car for the money of a Kia Picanto

#Mercedes #GClass #car #money #Kia #Picanto

(Image: AutoTrack)

Autovisie is always looking for used cars for enthusiasts and therefore scours the lists of the sales site Gaspedal.nl. This time we found a Mercedes-Benz G-Class for the money of a Kia Picanto.

The Kia Picanto can be ordered from just under 19 grand. With the second equipment level (DynamicPlusLine) the model costs 20,245 euros.

Mercedes G-Class for the money of a Kia Picanto

For the money of a Kia Picanto you can also buy a special used car. For example, an old Mercedes-Benz G-Class. This occasion is from 1985 and is from the era when the Gelände was really used for what it was intended.

(Image: AutoTrack)

The Mercedes G-Class, especially the AMG, has now become a status symbol and there are more of them on PC Hooftstraat than in the forest. And while the G-Class is not actually made for driving on the street. This first generation with rigid axles and ladder chassis is not comfortable, has lousy handling, but is very good off-road.

(Image: AutoTrack)

This Mercedes-Benz G-Class is therefore not a showpiece, but a real off-road vehicle. Although a diesel engine with a lot of torque at the bottom has advantages over a petrol engine, this 230 GE with a 125 hp petrol four-cylinder has the advantage that it can still enter all environmental zones. This used car can tow up to 3,000 kilograms.

Used

The found used car is from 1985 and has driven just under 78,000 kilometers since then. Please note, this is an import car. Always check carefully whether the mileage is correct.

(Image: AutoTrack)

A disadvantage of this old Mercedes-Benz G-Class is that the used car does not have air conditioning. So you have to be willing to give something to drive this cool for the money of a new Kia Picanto! The exact price tag is 19,980 euros.

These are the 5 most reliable used cars according to research

Click here to go to the advertisement.

Spotted an error? Mail us. We are grateful to you.