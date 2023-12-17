Mercedes revolutionizes its cars: it will be on all models, crazy enthusiasts

#Mercedes #revolutionizes #cars #models #crazy #enthusiasts

Different by choice, this is how Mercedes has always been on the market and proves it once again: this project will revolutionize the market

Different choices, because the philosophy of the brand is also different. Mercedes he never wanted to conform to the masses and he proves it every time he churns out a new model. But what’s coming will be one true revolutionthe first images were enough to prove it.

Mercedes takes two steps into the future (Press Media) – Derapate.it

The latest addition is already a success. The new generation of Mercedes E-Class it also arrived in the Station Wagon version in recent weeks at Italian dealers. Just under 5 meters and engines that make the difference

On the new E-Class, even in the family version, the choice is clear: they are all hybrids. The petrol and diesel engines, with four and six cylinders, are supercharged. The versioni mild-hybrid they are equipped with an alternator system which is also an integrated starter and the electric motor develops 17 kW (equal to 23 HP) and 205 Nm more. Also standard for all models is the 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission.

In this first phase they are foreseen two thrusters. The E 200, 2 liter petrol with 204 HP and rear-wheel drive and the E 200d, 2 liter Diesel with 197 HP, rear or all-wheel drive. At the top of the range we find the E 300 e, with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, combined with a 25.4 kWh battery. It ensures a range of approximately 100 km in electric mode alone. The petrol engine, on the other hand, is a 2-litre combined with a 129 HP electric motor, with a combined power of 313 HP.

One of the main features in the interior of the E-Class SW is theMBUX Superscreen system, which optionally includes a third screen for the passenger. The first is the one on the dashboard, raised and with a dedicated frame. The other two are inserted behind a single glass panel that covers the entire dashboard.

Beautiful, spectacular but ultimately almost already surpassed. Yes, because the real news from Mercedes has yet to arrive and it is sensational. In fact, at Mercedes there is a project still in the development phase but already in an advanced state.

The new Mercedes MUX becomes a real assistant (Press Media) – Derapate.it

We’re talking about a virtual assistant equipped with artificial intelligence that will come into direct contact with the car. The prototype already exists and we will soon know more. Because the MBUX Virtual Assistant, this is the name of the project, will be mounted on all future models of the German company.

And now we will also be able to touch it with our hands. The new virtual assistant will be premiered in January 2024 at CES, the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas as the Stuttgart company announced in preview.

There will no longer be just a voice assistant to activate with two words, “Hey Mercedes”. Soon it will also have a human face and will become a sort of alter ego of the driver, in his image and likeness. It will be based on the Mercedes-Benz MB.OS operating system developed by German technicians and promises a new world.