Mercedes sells all its car dealerships in Germany with 8,000 employees

Mercedes-Benz is open for sale of the dealerships and service centers it owns in Germany, the automaker announced. The car centers will be marketed to other companies that are in the car business. This will apply to 20 branches with 80 points of sale and 8,000 employees, the Handelsblatt newspaper reports, estimating that each branch costs up to 40 million euros.

Potential buyers must, among other things, offer “automotive retail expertise” and adhere to guarantees of working in Germany, the automaker said.

The decision applies to all 80 dealerships, “regardless of whether they are located in rural or urban areas,” a Mercedes spokesperson told German media. This means that the company’s headquarters in Stuttgart are also available for possible sale.

At the same time, the company specifies that no branch will be closed, that the group is not experiencing financial difficulties and that there will be no mass redundancies, with the aim being to preserve jobs.

However, workers may earn less after the takeover. They could also receive partial compensation. For Mercedes, this would mean a permanent reduction in personnel costs.

The works council criticized the sale plans, saying it was a “slap in the face” for workers.

