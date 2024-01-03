Merel (49): ‘It works if you say in the mirror: I am handsome, toned and slim’ | Woman

#Merel #works #mirror #handsome #toned #slim #Woman

Do you feel as young/old as you are?

“I am 49 years old, but I feel between 34 and 38 years old! I’ve always felt young. My children are now 13 and 17 years old and since they started playing sports, I have also started exercising more and eating healthier. I play padel and do yoga twice a week. I have also recently started boxing. It’s nice to be as fit as before!

Around the age of 40 I gained ten kilos heavier, which probably had to do with hormones. But since I drink less alcohol, I notice that I have lost weight again. In 2018 I didn’t drink for a few months and that gave me a lot of benefits. For example, I slept better and naturally started exercising more and eating healthier. As soon as you drink less alcohol, you will automatically stick to all those other good intentions better.

You have to be fit in both your body and your mind. Pretty crazy; We go to the gym to get fit, but if you don’t drink those glasses of wine you will never get super fit. That’s why I’ve developed an audio program that you can listen to every day for 21 days. The goal is to drink less alcohol and use it more consciously. For example, in the past you thought when you were offered a glass of wine: hey, the weather is nice, I’ll take it. But a new mindset makes you think about it again. Is it worth it now?

Since 2018 I have been drinking significantly less alcohol. I now only drink an occasional glass of champagne or a glass of good wine on holiday or at special moments. Actually, I just don’t think it’s worth it anymore; I don’t miss it anymore either. And in addition, the non-alcoholic offering – including wine – is now very good and just as tasty!”

What keeps you young?

“I focus on the positive things and that keeps me younger. But you can also talk yourself younger. If you say to yourself in the mirror in the morning: ‘I am handsome, toned and slim’ for 21 days, your body will accept that you are. And because you feel that way, you will also act accordingly.”

Do you have a beauty secret?

“I sleep a lot and very deeply. I also take a lot of me-time. If I don’t, I get stressed. And stress makes you older.”

What do you like most about yourself?

“That I change my own mindset instead of slipping into the role of victim. Of course, life is not always roses and moonshine, but you can look at things positively. Look, everyone has a big setback in their life, but it helps to focus on things that are going well.”

What are you less happy with?

“I’m impatient. If things don’t work out quickly enough, I can be disappointed. My resolution this year is to take my time for things and not to do too much in too short a time.”

What do people compliment you on?

“With my energy! People have been saying that all my life, that I have a special energy. I think that is a very nice compliment.”

Are you where you wanted to be?

“I’m now looking towards the sea – I’m on holiday on Bonaire – and I see a blue sky and palm trees. This is exactly where I want to be and that also applies to where I am now figuratively in life.”

Do you have a life lesson?

“I’ve never done it before, so I think I can do it. A bit of Pippi Longstocking! I think people should just always be open to everything. If you are up for something new, you will see that you are growing. I advise that to everyone! In addition, I often say: change your mind, change your life. That quote also suits me very well.”

Would you also like to be in this section? We are still looking for nice, female people over thirty. Please also respond if you are 50, 60 or older. As long as you feel good about yourself! Send an email with your name, telephone number, motivation and two current photos (portrait and total) to [email protected].

