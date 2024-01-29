Merger with Riga Stradins University is not a liquidation / Article

It is still too early to judge how the merger of universities will affect sports, but some LSPA teaching staff have indirectly indicated that they will leave the school in the event of a merger.

Earlier in January, LSPA saw the merger with RSU as a threat to the future existence of the school. Iveta Birziņa, head of the LSPA project management center, told Latvijas Radio that it is about liquidation of the university, not reorganization. However, after the meeting of representatives of the Sports Academy with the rector of RSU, the threatening flames were extinguished.

According to LSPA rector Ciekuras, the employees of the higher education institution themselves expressed the opinion that the current work processes will be interrupted by joining RSU.

“We have an agreement that all processes continue, lecturers work in the usual mode,” Ciekurs emphasized in an interview on Latvian Television. “Speaking of the liquidation, it may have been said out loud, perhaps we do not fully understand what is written in the Law on Universities, which is in paragraph 11, where there is a reorganization of universities, further slash [un] liquidation. This legal side maybe confuses part of the society, and maybe that’s why its liquidation was announced, but there is a reorganization process.”

Legally, the merger of the universities will take place as of July 1, 2024, but a unified model of cooperation between the two schools could be discussed at the beginning of 2026.

CONTEXT:

The order of the Ministry of Education and Science (IZM) submitted to the government on the reorganization of the Academy of Sports Pedagogy of Latvia foresees the inclusion of LSPA in the structure of RSU. On January 19, the Ministry of Education and Culture proposed to make changes to the order of the Cabinet of Ministers of December 13, 2022 on the reorganization of the Latvian Sports Academy, determining the accelerated joining of LSPA to RSU from July 1, 2024, instead of the previously established deadline of January 1, 2026.

