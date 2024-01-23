Meri Brown debunks rumors about new boyfriend: ‘Come on!’ | RTL Boulevard

When Meri Brown introduced her new boyfriend Amos on Instagram last week, it didn’t take long before the rumor mill was in full swing. For example, some people claim that Amos is related to Kody Brown, Meri’s ex-husband, and that he has had a rather eventful love life. In an Instagram live session, both Meri and Amos addressed these rumors.

“I’ve seen comments about a similarity and I don’t understand it”

Meri holds a weekly live session on Instagram in which she discusses the week with friends. This week, however, she appears to have brought a special guest, because Amos is sitting next to her on the couch. A good opportunity for one of Meri’s best friends to grill him about a number of rumors going around about him.

She immediately decides to start with the most important question: is Amos really related to Kody? Both Amos and Meri burst out laughing upon hearing the question. “I am absolutely not related to Kody,” Amos responds. Meri can’t resist joining in too. “Come on, just because a man has a beard doesn’t necessarily mean he’s related to another man with a beard. I’ve seen comments about a resemblance and I don’t get it.”

Meri’s girlfriend also immediately asks Amos how many ex-wives he has. “I have three ex-wives,” he responds. “Then I have defeated you,” Meri responds wittily. “I have like three ex-wives and an ex-husband.” After this it turns out that the two at least click in terms of humor, because they can’t stop laughing after Meri’s joke.

When Meri’s girlfriend asks if it was difficult for him to date a reality star, he admits that it certainly was at first. “It took some getting used to, yes.” Meri explains that she told her that she was famous quite quickly while dating. “He told me during the second date that he is quite concerned about his privacy and that he has nothing to do with social media. So then I thought I should tell him that that would change if he were to date me.”

