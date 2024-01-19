Meri Brown is happy in love again and introduces a new boyfriend

#Meri #Brown #happy #love #introduces #boyfriend

Meri, who announced her breakup with Kody in December 2022, appears to have been dating Amos since last October. Meri posts several snaps of herself and Amos to celebrate her birthday. ‘My 53rd birthday is something different for me this year and I like that. Meet Amos, a handsome man I have been dating since October. He’s not very tall or a pilot, but he loves Christmas as much as I do and we have a lot of laughs together, which is also important in a relationship!’

Meri says that Amos has also received approval from her dog Zona, which is very important to her. ‘I deliberately kept this news to myself for a while, because we just wanted to enjoy dating and get to know each other well first. I’ve been thinking about how to share this news for a while and I thought it would be fun to celebrate my birthday in a special way, so now you can celebrate this fun news with me!’