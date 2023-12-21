Messi and Aitana Bonmatí are crowned at the Ballon d’Or gala

Paris (AFP) – The Argentine star Leo Messi and the Spanish Aitana Bonmatí, world champions with their respective teams, crowned their great season with the Ballon d’Or, the prestigious award that the French magazine France Football gives to the best footballers of the course .

For Messi it was nothing new, since he already lived that experience in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021 and the eighth Ballon d’Or, a record, only rounds off an unmatched record for the one who many consider the best footballer in history.

“Yes, this (Ballon d’Or) is much more special because it comes hand in hand with having won the World Cup, the title most desired by anyone, a dream come true for me, for my teammates, for a country,” Messi declared. receive the trophy.

For her part, for Aitana Bonmatí it was the culmination of a magnificent season, with the Champions League and the Spanish league with Barcelona, ​​as well as the World Cup with Spain, a tournament in which she was chosen as the best player.

At 25 years old, considered the heir of Andrés Iniesta for her style of play, she succeeded her teammate and compatriot Alexia Putellas, who lost prominence last season due to the serious knee injury suffered in the summer. boreal 2022.

