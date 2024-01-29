Messi and Inter Miami take their preseason tour to Saudi Arabia

#Messi #Inter #Miami #preseason #tour #Saudi #Arabia

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami played six preseason games last season in Florida, mostly behind closed doors with small fans.

This season is very different.

This is life in the world of Lionel Messi.

The star and his team will have two matches for Saudi Arabia this week, the first on Monday against Al-Hilal and the second on Thursday against Al Nassr, where Messi could share the field again with his lifelong rival Cristiano Ronaldo, assuming that the Portuguese star has sufficiently recovered from a calf injury.

The club has already had exhibitions this year in El Salvador and Dallas, and still has games scheduled in Hong Kong and Japan. They will travel the world, in front of crowds and big spotlights, plus a lot of money involved.

Inter Miami became a global brand when Messi announced last summer that he would be joining the MLS club.

“It’s incredible,” said defender DeAndre Yedlin, who was the captain until Messi arrived. “It shows the influence he has had on the game, people want to know what he is doing. He is great for the league and for us.”

Inter Miami is in Saudi Arabia thanks to Messi, who had an offer to play in that country, where he is an ambassador and helps promote tourism.

The financial benefit of Inter Miami and Messi playing in Saudi Arabia has not been disclosed but it is reasonable to think that it is a large number, enough to help the MLS club offset at least part of Messi’s salary and what the team spent to be reinforced with figures such as Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez to accompany the Argentine star.

The Saudis have made it clear that they will spend a lot for whatever they want. They have spent billions funding LIV Golf and attracting Formula One, boxing, horse racing, as well as BMX racing and professional wrestling.

The trip itself speaks to how different everything has become for Inter Miami. The team had less than 1 million followers on Instagram; Now he has 16, many of them driven by Messi.

A trip around the world makes sense.