Messi and Inter Miami will not play the 2024 US Open Cup; MLS revealed the reasons for the measure

The Major League Soccer announced that it will send development league teams MLS Next Pro to the US Open Cup 2024 instead of the franchises of the highest category of soccer in the United States.

The US Open Cup will not feature MLS for the first time

It will be the first time in the history of the MLS that their franchises do not send their best players to the annual national qualifying tournament. The Athletic reported that the league will “reevaluate the participation of its first teams” after 2024 to decide whether to continue sending teams Next Pro to participate.

The 2023 edition featured 99 teams, including all 29 MLS clubs. He Houston Dynamo defeated Inter Miami of Lionel Messi in the final on September 27.

“This decision will provide emerging professional players with additional opportunities for meaningful competition,” the league said in a news release Friday. “The measure also benefits the regular season of the MLS by reducing congestion, freeing up to six midweek match dates.”

The commissioner of the MLS, Don Garberheavily criticized the tournament in May, saying the quality of football shown was “a very poor reflection of what we are trying to do with football at the highest level”.

Don Garber, the commissioner of the MLS.

AP

MLS wants to avoid a large number of games

Some clubs played more than 50 games in 2023 due to the combination of the regular season, the US Open Cupthe newly designed League Cup with the Liga MX and the expanded postseason that featured best-of-three series in the first round for the first time. time.

“Major League Soccer notified today US Soccer regarding its Board of Governors vote regarding the 2024 US Open Lamar Hunt Cup,” the US Soccer Federation said in a statement. “Our staff is currently reviewing.

“US Soccer and our members remain committed to the success of the historic US Open Cup and we look forward to engaging with all of our stakeholders in the future of the tournament.”