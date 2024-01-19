Messi and Luis Suárez make their debut together today at Inter Miami

#Messi #Luis #Suárez #debut #today #Inter #Miami

They are part of the history of football and today, three and a half years later (2020), they will coincide again, If both play, on a playing field sharing equipment. Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez will be the protagonists of the friendly that their team, Inter Miami, will play this coming morning (02:00 am, Spanish time) against a senior team from El Salvador that will have casualties and in which it will debutSpanish coach David Dóniga, former assistant to Víctor Sánchez del Amo on several teams.

It would be their first game together. since the MLS franchise confirmed the signing of its third franchise player, Luis Suárez, whose knee problems seem to have subsided, according to coach ‘El Tata’ Martino: “We will take precautions with his knee, but he is seen in good shape,” he said.

Luis Suárez: “Messi, Alba, Busquets and I dreamed of retiring at Barcelona”

The other two ‘franchises’ are Leo Messi and Sergio Busquets -salaries over a million dollars-, and the fourth Barça star is Jordi Alba, who has a somewhat special ‘status’. Inter confirmed yesterday that the four are on the list of those summoned for the trip to San Salvador.

‘The fantastic four’ met at Barça from 2014 to 2020, and now they seek in Miami to conquer all the challenges of the 2024 season, that is, MLS, ConcaChampions, US Open Cup and Leagues Cup. To do this, they must start today with a series of seven friendlies, before the start of the MLS, which will take place on February 22 against Real Salt Lake. The other six friendlies will be against Dallas FC in Texas; Then they will travel to Saudi to play against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Hilal and Al Nassr; The Asian tour also includes matches in Hong Kong and Tokyo against Vissel Kobe (Iniesta’s former team); and everything will end on February 15 at the local stadium, DRV PNK in Fort Lauderdale (Florida), against Newell’s Old Boys, the childhood club of Messi and the ‘Tata’ player.

Returning to Suárez and Leo, they both met from 2014 to 2020 at ‘Can Barça’. Together: They played 258 games and participated in 100 joint goals, winning four Leagues: (14-15, 15-16, 17-18 and 18-19); four Cups (14-15, 15-16, 16-17 and 17-18); two Spanish Super Cups (2016 and 2018); a Club World Cup (2015); a Champions League (14-15); and a European Super Cup (2015). In total, 13 titles, these ones, with the ‘Fantastic Four’ together.

The Cuscatlán stadium in San Salvador, the Salvadoran capital, will register an amazing full house for a historic match full of history… azulgrana!

A Salvadoran fan, near the stadium.