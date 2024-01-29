Messi claims the throne of Arabia

#Messi #claims #throne #Arabia

Inter Miami begins its Asian tour with a very clear objective, to claim Leo Messi’s throne. The Argentine star returns to the country that one day tried to sign him without success, but this time to lead an Inter Miami attack front that has not been able to debut this preseason. Jorge Jesús’s Al Hilal and the injured Neymar will put ‘Tata’ Martino’s ‘new toys’ to the test. The ‘Herons’ seek to turn Messi into ‘Messi of Arabia’.

Inter Miami has only had a couple of days to prepare for its debut in Riyadh. Since his landing in the Persian Gulf country last Friday, ‘Tata’ has only had two days of training for this match. Martino will have to experiment with a new midfield for the match after having two capital players missing from his team. They will not be able to count on ‘Facu’ Farías (seriously injured), or ‘Benja’ Cremaschi (out for three or four months).

However, far from losing hope, the ‘Herons’ are expected to once again enjoy the dance couple formed by Leo Messi and Luis Suárez at the point of attack. The ‘Pistolero’ will face what will be his third game wearing the pink elastic to, why not, look for a goal that he has ended up resisting. In the last two games (El Salvador and Dallas) the Uruguayan was unable to debut as a scorer for his team, despite having had good actions and attesting that his connection with Messi continues to be ten.

Jorge Jesús’s Al Hilal will have a luxury spectator at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Neymar. The Brazilian is still in the full recovery phase of his torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee, an injury he suffered during the South American Qualifiers match against Uruguay. The Portuguese coach will be able to count on other pillars of his team such as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Rubén Neves, Malcom or, the most recent addition, Renan Lodi.

Possible Inter Miami lineup

XI: Drake Callender; Tomás Avilés, Serhiy Kryvstsov, Noah Allen, DeAndre Yedlin, Jordi Alba; Julian Gressel, David Ruiz, Sergio Busquets; Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.

DT: Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino.

Possible alignment Al Hilal

XI: Bond; Abdulhamid, Kalidou Koulibaly, Al Bulayhi, Alshahrani; Kanno, Ruben Neves, Sergei Milinkovic Savic; Lunch, Alexsander Mitrovic and Michael.

DT: Jorge Jesús.