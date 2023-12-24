Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023: match between them, their numbers and who had the better year

#Messi #Cristiano #Ronaldo #match #numbers #year

Young promises are showing their heads in the world of football. However, two old acquaintances continue to dominate and make people talk. Lionel Messi y Cristiano Ronaldo They continue to break records and add achievements to their successful careers. During 2023, both did their thing and, therefore, here we review how each one’s year was.. Look!

How was Lionel Messi’s 2023?

Still with the joy of having won the World Cup, Leo had to quickly return to France due to the demands of Christophe Galtier, who needed him to move forward a Paris Saint-Germain that was not finding its way. And this did not happen. They were quickly eliminated from the French Cup (2-1 against Marseille) and the Champions League (1-0 and 2-0 defeats against Bayern Munich). With the fresh memory of the Argentine National Team’s victory over France in Qatar 2022, the Parisian ultras used Messi as a scapegoat.

Leo lived a different reality every time he put on the Albiceleste. The celebrations continued with the Scaloneta touring the country: victories over Panama (2-0, in the Monumental) and Curacao (7-0, in the Madre de Cities of Santiago del Estero).

Product of the broken relationship with PSG, The Argentine star made the decision to leave European football and emigrate to the MLS, a destiny that had been tempting him for years. The team he chose was Inter Miami de David Beckhamwhere he would end up accompanied by Gerardo Martino, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, among other reinforcements.

The impact was immediate. He came to a losing team and transformed it into a champion. Leo scored 10 goals in his first seven games and was crowned champion of the Leagues Cup, a competition that brought together all the teams from the United States and Mexico. The only pending task for him was to take Inter Miami to the MLS Playoffs, a task that was very difficult since when he arrived they were last by far. Furthermore, the tight schedule did not help.

With the Argentine National Team everything continued to go perfectly. Although he missed one game due to a hamstring injury, managed to finish the year at the highest point in the South American Qualifiers with 15 points (five wins and one loss).

The icing on the cake came at the end of October, when he received an important distinction in Paris. For the eighth time in his career, Leo won the Ballon d’Or, staying ahead of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé.

How was Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2023?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s start to the year was much more complicated than Messi’s. After several back-and-forths, Manchester United confirmed the termination of the player’s contract by mutual agreement. This happened at the end of November 2022, when the Bug was concentrated with the Portuguese team to play in the World Cup in Qatar, where he could not obtain the expected result and was eliminated at the hands of Morocco in the quarterfinals. Therefore, he had to find a new team.

After offering himself to various teams in Europe and not receiving any offers, Cristiano Ronaldo chose to go to an exotic country, Saudi Arabia, being responsible for the flood of players to said league. The Portuguese star signed until mid-2025 with Al-Nassr in exchange for 200 million euros per year.

Surrounded by stars and in a league with a lot of disparity between the good teams and the bad ones, CR7 excelled and proved to continue being an incredible scorer. Furthermore, she was crowned champion of the Arab Club Championship by defeating Al-Hilal by 2 to 1 and being the top scorer of the competition with six goals.

On the other hand, With the Portuguese national team he played nine qualifying matches towards Euro 2024, where he won all of them and scored 10 goals.. In this way, he qualified his team for the competition that will be held in Germany in the middle of next year.

Al Bicho has two more games left in 2023 and is in the race to be the top scorer of the year. Mbappé and Kane are up, both with 52, one more than CR7. Therefore, he has a serious chance of taking the title from them. Will he get it?

Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo: 2023 in numbers

LIONEL MESSI

45 parties : 22 in PSG, 14 in Inter Miami and 9 in Argentina

: 22 in PSG, 14 in Inter Miami and 9 in Argentina 28 goals : 9 at PSG, 11 at Inter Miami and 8 in Argentina

: 9 at PSG, 11 at Inter Miami and 8 in Argentina 12 assists : 6 in PSG, 5 in Inter Miami and 1 in National Team

: 6 in PSG, 5 in Inter Miami and 1 in National Team 2 titles : Ligue 1 con PSG y Leagues Cup con Inter Miami

: Ligue 1 con PSG y Leagues Cup con Inter Miami Ballon d’Or 2023

CRISTIANO RONALDO

57 parties : 48 in Al-Nassr and 9 in Portugal

: 48 in Al-Nassr and 9 in Portugal 51 goals : 41 in Al-Nassr and 10 in Portugal

: 41 in Al-Nassr and 10 in Portugal 15 assists : 13 in Al-Nassr and 2 in Portugal

: 13 in Al-Nassr and 2 in Portugal 1 title : Arab Club Championship with Al-Nassr

: Arab Club Championship with Al-Nassr He was not nominated for the 2023 Ballon d’Or

The only match between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023

Leo was left with the victory of what could have been the last confrontation of this mythical rivalry. As part of the Riyadh Season, an annual entertainment and sports festival financed by the state of Saudi Arabia, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Al-Nassr 5-4 with goals from Messi, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Mbappé and Ekitike. For the Saudi team, Cristiano scored twice, the South Korean Jang Hyun-soo and the Brazilian Anderson Talisca.