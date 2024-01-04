Messimanía and its key moments of the year 2023 – Telemundo Miami (51)

#Messimanía #key #moments #year #Telemundo #Miami

It all started on June 5, 2023, when the separation of Lionel Messi and Barcelona was made official. That day the Argentine said “No” to Joan Laporta and to his return to the Catalan club after ending his contract with Paris Saint Germain.

After a chaotic season with PSG, where he was suspended for a trip without permission to Saudi Arabia, and although he won the long-awaited World Cup in Qatar with Argentina, happiness was eluding Messi.

That same unhappiness was noticeable in his game in the capital of France and with Saudi teams whispering in his ear, the Argentine star surprised everyone and chose David Beckham’s team, Inter Miami of the MLS, to continue his career. .

The news caused a tsunami that reached the coasts of southern Florida, which was inundated by a pink wave. From Boca Raton to Kendall, the passion for soccer took over the residents of the City of the Sun.

At that time, Inter Miami was last in the table with 11 losses and only 5 wins. They had just fired technical director Phil Neville, Beckham’s former teammate at Manchester United and who was replaced by the Argentine Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, an old acquaintance of Messi at Barcelona and the Albiceleste team.

THE ARRIVAL

Messi introduced himself to his new fans, after arriving on a private plane at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport on July 11.

Messi arrived with his wife Antonella and their children to formalize the contract and report ready for his first match.

But first, like every newcomer to the city, Messi had to stop at a Publix to buy bread and milk, showing that even those who are ‘not-from-this-world’ also have to eat.

And the Argentine star also needed a place to live with his family and he found it in a mansion near the water in Fort Lauderdale valued at about $10.75 million.

And all this while playing his first games on this side of the ocean.

‘THE FIRST’

Although Messi’s arrival was announced in June, he played his first match on July 21, when Inter Miami faced Mexico’s Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

There, without having played a competitive match in more than three months, ‘La Pulga’ showed that he still has magic left and with a masterful free kick, he scored the winning goal in the last moments of the match.

He then continued his scoring streak with doubles against Atlanta United, Orlando SC, and Dallas FC to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Inter Miami then defeated Charlotte FC and Philadelphia Union to reach the final, where they beat Nashville FC in series of penalty kicks, giving Inter Miami the first trophy in its history.

This was the first title that was celebrated in South Florida and although it was one of many trophies for Messi, it will surely be special because it was the moment that returned his happiness.

THE BEST OF ‘TIME’

Although his arrival at Inter Miami was not enough to rescue the season and qualify for the MLS playoffs, Messi enjoyed other trophies, such as his eighth Ballon d’Or, which is awarded to the best player in the world.

The Argentine star was also named the best athlete of the year by “TIME” magazine, consolidating his celebrity status in the United States.