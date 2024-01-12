‘Messimanía’ takes over Los Angeles

#Messimanía #takes #Los #Angeles

With a new MLS season about to begin, ‘Messimanía’ is once again a trend in the United States. After Messi’s arrival last summer, the competition went crazy as if it were a collective hysteria, placing the ‘sold out’ sign in every window of every stadium the ‘Herons’ passed through. For this season the madness to see Messi on the green will continue, leaving its first traces in this preseason.

According to the Viagogo website, a page specialized in selling tickets for sporting events, there are no more tickets left for the match between LA Galaxy and Inter Miami, corresponding to the second date of the MLS. According to several fans through X (formerly Twitter), the website took less than six minutes to sell all the available tickets for the game in Los Angeles. Right now there are only the most expensive tickets left for the clash, starting at a price of $533. Surprisingly, the first tickets to sell out were the so-called VIP tickets, worth more than $900.

Last season, Inter Miami’s visit to LAFC was one of the most talked about games. In that game, BMO Stadium hosted so many stars from different fields that even the game took a backseat. Among them you could see actors of the stature of Leonardo DiCaprio, Tomo Holland, Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Tobey Maguire or Gerard Butler, athletes like LeBron James, James Hardem or Julio Urías, musicians like Selena Gómez or Tyga and even British royalty, represented by Prince Harry. For the game against the Galaxy, the Dignity Health Sports Park is expected to host more stars per square meter than the Oscars gala.

No tickets for the debut

According to Viagogo, the website is close to posting the ‘sold out’ for Inter Miami’s first three games in the new MLS season. For the premiere, also at home, against Realt Salt Lake, the website indicates that the cheapest tickets start at $170, with barely a handful left in the entire stadium. In the third game, where the ‘Herons’ will host Orlando, the DRV PNK Stadium has cheaper tickets, with the cheapest tickets starting at $129.

