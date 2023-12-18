Messina, a training ground for “Bisazza”: green light for the contract

The metropolitan city of Messina seems to have taken the right path to be able to reach the finishing line in the shortest time new gym for the benefit of the Bisazza Institute. The IV Directorate “Metropolitan Construction and Education” has the green light has been turned on on the tender procedure relating to the awarding of works through a negotiated procedure without prior publication of a noticewith an award criterion based on the lowest price. On the table there are 1,953,284.09 euros, an amount financed with funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, of which 1,621,443.82 are for works and a starting price of 1,384,444.62 euros. The sole person responsible for the procedure is the engineer. Giacomo Russo, while the duration of the works is 460 natural and consecutive days starting from the delivery report of the same. The high school based in Annunziata hosts a thousand students who have never had a gym. But the long wait will end in a few months, thanks to the resources of Next Generation Eu. From the rendering produced by the offices of the former regional Province, it is clear that the soon-to-be-built structure will enjoy large and bright spaces, with many glass sections. It will be built in an area adjacent to the school, and always within the complex. «The project aims to improve, complete and strengthen the existing school infrastructure through the construction of a new building to be used as a gym – we read in the technical report –. In preparing the project for its construction, the need to satisfy the needs connected to the qualitative lack of the school building was therefore taken into account, favoring an intervention aimed at making urban development sustainable.

