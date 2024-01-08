Messi’s ‘anger’ with Ibai Llanos, finalist for the ESLAND Awards by TheGrefg

#Messis #anger #Ibai #Llanos #finalist #ESLAND #Awards #TheGrefg

Within the ESLAND there are many nominations. The prizes that can be achieved are very varied, and therefore there are many people involved in these. Of course, the most prominent and those who usually appear are streamers, but there are also other personalities.

But of course, one that we would never expect to have in these nominations is Leo Messi. The Inter Miami player collected the Ballon d’Or last year, and then spoke with Ibai Llanos live. She took the opportunity to show him how angry she was, and this was the nominated clip.

“I’m angry with you, I didn’t like what you did the other day”

Messi picked up the receiver, saw Ibai, and a shy smile escaped him. Ibai congratulated him on the award, but the Ballon d’Or winner had another topic to talk about: “I’m angry with you, I didn’t like what you did the other day. That thing about wanting to send you a message and you make it all public. “I’m not going to answer you anymore now, I’m not going to answer you anymore because you make everything public.”

Ibai tried to calm the waters, taking it as a joke, but Messi continued: “You have no privacy. I answered you well, in a good way.” However,Ibai finally hits the key. Mentioning that Kun Agüero taught him to show the conversations, he brought a smile to the Argentine right winger.

After this, Ibai changed the topic laughing, showing once again the incredible relationship between the content creator and the footballer.. Now, that video could be awarded the ESLAND for anger of the year, an award that Messi surely never imagined winning.

