Messi’s Argentina train does not stop, but the coach threatens to get off

Buenos Aires (AFP) – The Argentine team, led by star Lionel Messi, maintained this year’s football efficiency and the mystique of world champion in Qatar-2022, but the mystery of the continuity or not of its creator, the coach, surprisingly arose. Lionel Scaloni.

The Albiceleste rounded off a successful season that had a golden ending with an epic victory over Brazil (1-0) at the legendary Maracaná. He is the leader of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 North American World Cup.

But at the end of the match, when veteran defender Nicolás Otamendi, with his great headed goal, was celebrating the most glorious night of his career, a bucket of ice water fell.

Without asking a question from the press, Scaloni shot: “These players have given us a lot and I need to think a lot about what I am going to do. The bar is very high and it is difficult to continue. This team needs a coach who has all the energy possible.”

A while later, silence fell in a euphoric locker room with the players chanting and jumping. It was never known if they knew anything beforehand.

On December 7, the draw for the Copa América United States-2024 arrived and it was strange that the enigma continued. Said Scaloni: “There’s nothing strange, but I’m still thinking about my decision.”

A thousand versions have spread in the press but no one says with certainty what is happening and if the conflict is with the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

First anniversary

The coach’s work has been so strong and crucial that the squad was baptized La Scaloneta, a play on words with his surname and a popular way in Argentina of naming a truck as ‘the van’.

Some Argentina fans celebrate the victory over France in the World Cup final in Qatar, on December 18, 2023 in Buenos Aires © Tomás Cuesta / AFP/Files

On the other hand, Messi showed no signs of giving up his leadership: “This group continues to achieve historic things. I’m going to prepare to have a great year.”

At 36 years old, the star confirmed that he will once again wear the light blue and white to defend the Copa América won in Brazil-2021 with a 1-0 victory over Brazil and a goal from an emboquillada, a touch of distinction that is a registered trademark of Ángel ‘Fideo ‘Say Maria.

On December 18, the soccer country is invaded by nostalgia on the anniversary of the World Cup conquest, the third star after those won in Argentina-1978 and Mexico-1986.

That victory on penalties (4-2 on penalties, after drawing 3-3) against France at the Lusail stadium in Doha will be unforgettable. It was, perhaps, the most dramatic and emotional World Cup final. Millions of people celebrated in the streets of Argentina.

In 2023, the Argentine locomotive did not brake. He stringed together 9 wins and only one loss. Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay left them undefeated (2-0) in La Bombonera in Buenos Aires, in the qualifiers.

Argentina won friendly matches against Panama (2-0), Curacao (7-0), Australia (2-0) and Indonesia (2-0). In the qualifiers they beat Ecuador (1-0), Bolivia (3-0), Paraguay (1-0), Peru (2-0) and Brazil (1-0).

It is a team established beyond slight changes and with confidence through the roof. You can feel him freed from the weight of 28 years of frustrations. He occupies first place in the FIFA world ranking.

Revenge time

Between June and July 2024, they will have the opportunity to avenge on American soil the defeat against Chile in the 2016 Centenario Cup, (4-2 on penalties, after a 0-0 draw). It was the night when Messi, plunged in despair, said that he was resigning from the National Team. His love for the Albiceleste made him return soon.

Argentina will open the tournament against a Concacaf qualifier (Canada or Trinidad and Tobago), and then will face Chile and Peru.

First he must resolve the fate of his coach, a shadow that overshadows the diaphanous present.

Since he took over the team after Argentina’s elimination in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the campaign with Scaloni was 66 games, with 48 wins, 12 draws and just 6 losses. In the latest FIFA The Best awards, he was chosen as the best coach in the world.

