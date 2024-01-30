Messi’s Argentina Will Face African Rivals For The March FIFA Date

#Messis #Argentina #Face #African #Rivals #March #FIFA #Date

Argentina will face Nigeria and Ivory Coast in the FIFA international friendlies window, both to be played next March, as part of the preparation of the world champions for the Copa América in the United States-2024, where the Albiceleste will defend the title obtained in Brazil-2021.

Through its social networks, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed that the team led by Lionel Scaloni will face two rivals in March and in China who are currently classified…

Argentina will face Nigeria and Ivory Coast in the FIFA international friendlies window, both to be played next March, as part of the preparation of the world champions for the Copa América in the United States-2024, where the Albiceleste will defend the title obtained in Brazil-2021.

Through its social networks, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed that the team led by Lionel Scaloni will face two rivals in March and in China who are currently classified for the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations. Nations.

Firstly, Argentina will face Nigeria at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center, while the match against the Ivorian team will be held at the Beijing Workers’ Stadium, between March 18 and 26, although the results remain to be confirmed. exact dates of each match.

The tour that the Albiceleste will take on Chinese soil will be the last before the start of the Copa América 2024, which will begin on June 14 in the United States.

Scaloni’s intention was for Argentina to face top-level European rivals in March, but the AFA did not find opponents from the Old Continent, who in turn are busy preparing for the Euro 2024 Championship, which will be played next June. .

Advertisement – Scroll to Continue

str/cl