Messi’s bodyguard did it again: his unusual reaction to a police officer who asked Leo for a selfie

The reaction of Lionel Messi’s bodyguard to a police officer’s request for a photo

Since he moved to the United States, Lionel Messi has a jealous brand and much stricter than those that occur in soccer matches. It is his bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko, who is the shadow of the Argentine star. He is present in training and before and after Inter Miami games, he does not leave him at any time. Being able to take a photo with the best soccer player in the world can be a dream for many or after managing to feel his presence as happened to a police officer before the friendly match that Inter Miami lost 1-0 against FC Dallas.

It was when the Las Garzas players were preparing to warm up on the field when the official approached Messi, waited for his approval and smiled so he could immortalize the moment. But after getting the long-awaited photo, Cheuco appeared and took him out to security, despite being someone who was also working for that purpose at the Cotton Bowl Stadium.

It even caught Messi’s attention and he later apologized to the police officer for his bodyguard’s reaction. Immediately afterwards, the 36-year-old man from Rosario continued walking with his friend Luis Suárez. But it was another performance by the ineffable Cheuko, the robust security officer hired by David Beckham to ensure the integrity of the biggest pink figure. He is a former soldier who two decades ago traveled with the American troops who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Cheuko not only keeps an eye on the Argentine during the arrivals and departures of the stadiums, walks along the catwalks and mixed zones, but he also walks with him on the side of the playing field with his attention focused on the public: if any intruder runs to the Rosario’s position, he immediately stands in his way and dissuades him.

Lionel Messi’s best plays in Inter Miami’s match against FC Dallas

It is curious to see how the man who belonged to the US Navy and practices mixed martial arts is an expert in taekwondo and boxing, disciplines that he exhibits on his personal Instagram account in which he already has more than 299 thousand followers (one of them is Lionel Messi himself), walks alongside Messi’s sprints during Inter Miami matches. He is pending 90 minutes of his safety. And furthermore, his work extends beyond what refers to football: he is one of the members of a private agency made up of more than 50 people who also monitor the movements of Antonela Roccuzzo and her children Thiago, Matthew and Cyrus.

The guard of Leo and his family is extremely strict and meticulous with his tasks: when a fan accesses the site where Messi is and gets his approval to take a selfie, the guard usually avoids any type of contact between the parties. Even in some videos that went viral, it is recorded in detail how he removes other people’s hands from the Argentine’s shoulders, who, although he completely enjoys his family privacy, for now feels very comfortable with the new protector of he.

This Monday he did it again in the run-up to Inter Miami’s second preseason friendly match. Despite the defeat, Messi did a good job in the 63 minutes in which he was on the field. The Argentine captain was very participatory and even almost scored an Olympic goal. The preseason match calendar marks Inter Miami’s trip to Saudi Arabia, which will play again next Monday against Al-Hilal and on February 1 against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr.

This is how Messi’s bodyguard works:

Messi’s bodyguard who follows him everywhere.He leaves for the warm-up and Lionel Messi also has his bodyguard nearbyLionel Messi’s bodyguard follows him to a corner kickThe run and tackle by Messi’s bodyguard in the match against Los Angeles FCThe reaction of the Messi’s bodyguard in the embrace with his children

