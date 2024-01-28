Messi’s Inter Miami suffered a tough loss ahead of the start of the MLS

#Messis #Inter #Miami #suffered #tough #loss #ahead #start #MLS

Cremaschi will be out for between 2 and 3 months (Getty)

Benjamín Cremaschi, the promising 18-year-old Inter Miami midfielder, faces a significant setback in the run-up to the start of the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season after having surgery for a sports hernia, as reported by the sports entity through a statement.

This young American player, with Argentine roots, was in full preparation for a year that promised to be full of challenges and outstanding moments alongside international figures such as Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez.

The injury, which is not ligamentous but will still require a recovery period of between two and three months, occurred at a critical moment, just when Cremaschi was beginning to consolidate his position within the team led by Gerardo Tata Martino. As reported, the operation was performed at Baptist Health and turned out to be a success.

“Inter Miami CF has today provided an update on the injury presented by midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi, who underwent surgery at the Baptist Clinic to repair a sports hernia and is expected to be available for team selection in two to three months. “, indicated the official medical report.

During last season, Cremaschi proved to be an important piece for the Herons by participating in 45 games, scoring three goals and assisting seven times. His absence will be felt in a team that will seek to surpass the achievements made last season, where he left a mark in the Leagues Cup, but was unable to access the playoffs of the local tournament.

Inter Miami’s close commitments, including a friendly match against Newell’s Old Boys on February 15 at the DRV PNK Stadium and a tour of the Middle East that includes a match against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, will be affected by the absence by Cremaschi. Likewise, the start of MLS on February 21, where David Beckham and the Mas brothers’ franchise will face Real Salt Lake, will mark the beginning of a season that the young midfielder will have to watch from the sidelines for a while.

This news adds concerns for Martino, who already must deal with the loss of Facundo Farías due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The challenge for the Florida team will be to find the right solutions to make up for these absences and start the new season in the best possible way. Cremaschi’s recovery will be closely monitored, hoping that his return will bring freshness and talent to Inter Miami’s midfield.

The remaining schedule of Inter Miami’s preseason