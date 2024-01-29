Messi’s pearls in the friendly against Al Hilal: a great goal from a penalty, another disallowed, an exquisite assist and the controversial mockery of the rival

#Messis #pearls #friendly #Hilal #great #goal #penalty #disallowed #exquisite #assist #controversial #mockery #rival

Messi’s first goal in 2024

In the resumption of the preseason tour, Inter Miami lost 4-3 to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia. In a match that had all the spices, those led by Gerardo Martino ran from behind throughout the entire match and could not at least achieve a draw. As always, Lionel Messi had a leading role that stole everyone’s attention with a penalty goal and an exquisite assist in the 87 minutes he had to play at the Kingdom Arena. In fact, when he left the grass was when the home team marked the final distance.

The Argentine was very active throughout the game, but mainly after the home team scored 2-0. La Pulga’s reaction was to slightly open his arms in indignation at finding himself down on the scoreboard so quickly. In the first half he received constant fouls in the middle of the field, he engaged in several dialogues with judge Edina Alves Batista and even asked her if there was VAR in the match. Before the break, the Rosario player had what was 2-2 annulled due to a clear offside that was marked by the technology.

“It’s okay Leo… you’re not the first,” wrote the Al Hilal account to laugh at Messi (Photo: X)

During halftime, Al Hilal’s social media took advantage of the two-goal lead to publish a post against the world champion. “It’s okay Leo… you’re not the first,” he wrote the profile along with a photo of the 10 on the ground. Automatically, thousands of users commented on the worn-out statement, clarifying that it was disrespectful to speak in that way about the idol, who knew how to take revenge.

In the second half, Messi came out determined to tie the result and he did it in a handful of minutes in partnership with David Ruiz. The American midfielder was first awarded a penalty that Lionel converted into a goal with an exquisite cross shot, impossible for goalkeeper Habib Al-Watyan to reach, who flew to the other side. In the next play he assisted the player with Honduran roots first so that he hooked twice and took a powerful shot to the near post.

Messi’s pass in Inter Miami’s 3-3

Gerardo Martino decided to give the Argentine a rest and took him off in the 87th minute so that the Finnish Robert Taylor entered in his place. When he was heading towards the substitute bench, he said a few words to Tata, covering his mouth, and sat next to Luis Suárez. When the match resumed, Al Hilal found the advantage again with a header inside the area from Brazilian Malcom.

It is worth remembering that next Thursday, February 1, Inter Miami will play its next preseason friendly against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr. This match could mean the last time that the two footballers who marked a generation face each other at club level.

Messi’s disallowed goal against Al Hilal

LIONEL MESSI’S SCHEDULE WITH INTER MIAMI

February 1: Inter Miami vs. Al Nassr, Kingdom Arena Stadium, Riyadh (Amistoso)

February 4: Inter Miami vs. Hong Kong Team, Hong Kong Stadium (Friendly)

February 7: Inter Miami vs. Vissel Kobe, Japan National Stadium (Friendly)

Feb. 15: Inter Miami . Newell’s, DRV-PNK Stadium (Friendly)

21 de febrero: Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake, DRV-PNK Stadium (MLS – Fecha 1)

February 25: Inter Miami vs Los Angeles Galaxy, Dignity Health Sports Park (MLS – Date 2)

March 2: Inter Miami vs. Orlando City SC, DRV PNK Stadium (MLS – Date 3)

March 4: First leg of the Concachampions Round of 16 (vs Nashville SC or Moca of the Dominican Republic)

March 10: Inter Miami vs CF Montréal, DRV PNK Stadium (MLS – Close 4)

March 13: Second leg of the Concachampions round of 16 (vs Nashville SC or Moca of the Dominican Republic)