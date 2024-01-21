Messi’s teammate tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee in a friendly against El Salvador

#Messis #teammate #tore #anterior #cruciate #ligament #knee #friendly #Salvador

Inter Miami ended their first preseason friendly in El Salvador with a draw, but this was not the worst news, as the Argentine midfielder Facundo Farías was injured during the duel and will undergo ACL surgery and miss the MLS season.

The Argentine, who replaced Lionel Messi, had to leave on a stretcher in the 70th minute after an ugly knee twist. The Argentine left the field in tears.

“Farías suffered an injury to the left Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) on Friday, January 19, against the El Salvador National Team at the Cuscatlán Stadium. The Argentine will undergo surgery at Baptist Health in the coming weeks and it is expected that he will be out for the remainder of the season,” the pink team published in a medical report.

Inter Miami reported in its statement that the 22-year-old Argentine will undergo surgery “in the coming weeks” in a center in the Baptist Health hospital network and that “he is expected to be out for the remainder of the season.”

Once the diagnosis was known, the footballer himself expressed himself on social networks: “Another battle that life puts me through, but here we are moving forward as I always did and with the support of my family who takes care of me and who is where there really is to be.”

“Another surgery, again from scratch but I’m going to come back stronger than ever!” he concluded.

Inter Miami loses a spare part

‘Tata’ Martino has 4 tournaments ahead of him (MLS, Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup and the US Open Cup), so, The loss of Facundo Farías undoubtedly affected the team’s plans and they will most likely have to go for another signing that helps them give depth to the squad.

The Argentine was expected to have a fairly important role, since, with good performances since his arrival last season, he caught the eye of Gerardo Martino, where he collaborated with 3 goals and 2 assists in the 13 games he played.

The MLS regular season will begin a month from now and Messi’s Inter Miami will debut on February 21 against Real Salt Lake.

It is not Farías’ first serious injury. In 2022, when the Argentine jewel was playing in Colón, he partially tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The injury occurred after a clash with Julio Buffarini in the Argentine league.

