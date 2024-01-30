Messi’s unusual question to the judge after annulling a goal against Inter Miami against Al Hilal: “Is there…?”

Lionel Messi yesterday he scored his first goal of the year in the defeat of Inter Miami ante Al-Hilal of Arabia, by 4 to 3, corresponding to the match of the friendly tour of the Saudi country. The star scored the second goal for his team and a minute later he gave the pass for the start of midfielder David Ruiz’s goal to make it 3-3 (ST 10m).

However, La Pulga starred in a particular scene with the Brazilian Edina Alves Batista, who directed the match. It happened after Luis Suárez’s goal, with which Inter Miami made it 1-2. In the first instance the goal had been annulled due to a possible advanced position by the Uruguayan and Leo, while the game was being analyzed in technology, asked: “Is there VAR?”

After analyzing the play, the VAR finally validated the Uruguayan’s goal, since the pass that enabled it was from the center back Mohammed Jahfali, therefore, there is no prohibited position. Meanwhile, the Brazilian announced with her microphone that the goal was valid. Minutes later, she interfered to annul a goal against Rosario, this time, with Suárez in an advanced position.

Inter Miami will close its stay in Saudi Arabia with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, whose presence was suspended due to an injury that forced the Asian club to postpone two matches in China. If the Portuguese recovers in time, he will replay the old Spanish soccer classic duel with the Argentine star, in what will probably be the last clash between the two.

Messi (36 years old) and Cristiano Ronaldo (38) have a history of 35 confrontations throughout their careers, with a favorable balance for the Argentine, who won 16 times, lost 10 and tied 9.

