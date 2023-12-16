Meta adds its multimodal artificial intelligence to its Ray-Bans

#Meta #adds #multimodal #artificial #intelligence #RayBans

Meta has just announced an update to its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which activate the intelligent assistant capable of answering questions about objects around the wearer. However, this is a limited access version for the moment.

Last September, during his conference Meta Connect, the parent company of FacebookFacebook presented a new generation of its Ray-Ban connected glasses. One of the flagship features is the Meta AI multimodal artificial intelligence. Announced for 2024, Meta has just activated it via an update for a small number of users.

These glasses do not have a screen, all interactions are carried out by voice. It is basically a voice assistant equipped with a camera and worn on the face. Multimodal artificial intelligence allows the glasses to understand spoken questions, use the camera to visually analyze what is in front of the user, and then respond orally.

A feature only available in the United States

To activate the AI, simply say “ Hey Meta “. You can then ask him to look, followed by a question (“ look and… “). On Instagram, Mark ZuckerbergMark Zuckerberg demonstrated by asking what pants to wear with a shirt he’s holding. He also asked the AI ​​to write a caption for a photo, identify a fruit, and translate text. This type of always-present assistant could in particular constitute valuable help for visually impaired people. Each time, the AI ​​takes a photo with the glasses to analyze it, and saves the image and query in the associated smartphone app, creating a history that the user can browse later.

With this new feature, the Ray-Ban Meta glasses look a lot like Humane’s AI Pin smart badge. However, the latter completely replaces the smartphone, while Meta’s connected glasses only work in association with its smartphone. For now, Multimodal AI is in limited access beta, and only available in the United States.