‘Meta hopes Apple Vision Pro will spark interest in Quest headsets’ – Gaming – News

Meta hopes that the release of the Apple Vision Pro later this week can spark interest in its own Quest headsets. With the arrival of the Vision Pro, Meta focuses more on control via hand gestures and a pass-through image of real reality.

Meta hopes that users will look at the Vision Pro and then buy a cheaper Quest headset, reports business newspaper The Wall Street Journal. Meta sees itself as the Android of the VR market, while Apple has the iPhone in its hands with the Vision Pro.

According to the business newspaper, Meta already changed its focus on headsets due to the arrival of Apple glasses. For example, the Quest 3 places more emphasis on being able to see the real world via RGB cameras, something that the Quest 2 still did in black and white. In addition, apps and games can be controlled with controllers, but also with gestures. Apple focuses the Vision Pro on controller-free control using finger gestures.

According to the business newspaper, Meta delivered approximately 2 to 2.7 million copies of the Quest 3 in the last months of 2023 after its release. Apple is said to have sold approximately 180,000 copies of the $3,500 Vision Pro in pre-orders.

