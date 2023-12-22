Metabolism, other than drinking lemon and ginger: if you want to accelerate it as much as possible you have to eat this every day

#Metabolism #drinking #lemon #ginger #accelerate #eat #day

How to stimulate your metabolism: here are the techniques and foods to include in your diet and daily routine.

In the world of fitness and nutrition, there are many theories and myths circulating about how to increase metabolism and improve physical performance.

Between these, the use of exotic foods such as turmeric, ginger, dragon tongue or peacock feathers it is often extolled as a miracle solution.

But science tells us that the reality is very different. To optimize your metabolism and maintain a healthy and efficient body, it is necessary adopt a more balanced approach and based on scientifically proven principles.

Here are the effective strategies to improve metabolism, debunking myths and highlighting the importance of a holistic approach which includes exercise, proper nutrition and active lifestyles.

Muscle mass and metabolism: how to burn more calories

Basal metabolic rate, which represents 60-70% of total metabolism, is a key factor in weight and energy management. An effective strategy to improve it is increase muscle mass. Each pound of additional muscle mass can increase your basal metabolic rate by approximately 20 kcal. This means that a more muscular body burns more calories even at rest, making it easier to maintain or lose weight.

Additionally, regular physical activity has a significant impact on total metabolism, contributing 15-30% of total energy expenditure. This varies depending on the type, quantity and intensity of the exercise practiced. Sports such as weightlifting, cycling or swimming not only increase muscle mass, but also stimulate the body to burn more calories during and after physical activity. Another important aspect is the NEAT (Non-Sports Thermogenesis), which includes all calories burned through daily non-sport activities such as playing an instrument, gardening or walking the dog. These activities, although they may seem trivial, contribute significantly to total calorie expenditure, especially for those who spend many hours sitting or stationary for work.

Balanced diet to regulate metabolism: proteins and carbohydrates

Nutrition plays a crucial role in modulating metabolism. Following a balanced diet based on the Mediterranean model optimizes diet-induced thermogenesis. When faced with restrictive or high-fat diets, the metabolism slows down, reducing energy efficiency. It is important to note that fat-induced thermogenesis is only 2%, while that of carbohydrates and proteins is around 10% and 20% respectively.. During physical activity, carbohydrates are the most efficient energy substrate, providing approximately 5.3 kcal per liter of oxygen (VOmax), compared to 4.7 kcal from fat and 3.2 kcal from protein. This highlights the importance of an adequate carbohydrate intake for those who practice sports, contrary to popular belief that emphasizes excessive protein intake and low carbohydrate consumption.

Finally, it is fundamental avoid falling into the trap of “magic pills” and miracle diets that promise quick results without scientific basis. These approaches are not only ineffective, but can also damage your health and worsen metabolic performance in the long term. The key to an efficient metabolism and optimal health lies in a balanced lifestyle, which includes regular exercise, a healthy diet and active daily activity.

