Metacritic announces the 10 worst games of 2023

#Metacritic #announces #worst #games

Just a few more days and then it will be Christmas and a few days later it will be time for New Year’s Eve. The year is coming to an end, companies are closing, people are going on holiday and everyone is taking a step back. This also means that there will be virtually no more games released this year, which is why Metacritic has drawn up a list of the worst-rated games in 2023.

It should come as no surprise which game takes off with the questionable top ranking… below are the ten worst games on Metacritic:

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – 3.4 (PS5)

Flashback 2 – 3.5 (Pc)

Greyhill Incident – 3.8 (Pc)

Quantum Error – 4.0 (PS5)

Testament: The Order of High-Human – 4.1 (Pc)

Crime Boss: Rockay City – 4.3 (PS5)

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd – 4.7 (PS5)

Gangs of Sherwood – 4.8 (Pc)

Loop8: Summer of Gods – 4.9 (Switch/PS4)

Gargoyles Remastered – 4.9 (Switch)

The nuance that applies here is that Metacritic takes the platform on which the game received the lowest score. For example, the average of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum on the Xbox is 4.3. Gangs of Sherwood gets an average pass on consoles, and so on.

Nevertheless, it is clear that you should normally avoid these games. By the way, if you’re wondering why Skull Island: Rise of Kong isn’t on the list. The games with poor scores but less than 7 reviews were not included. That title scored a 2.3 over 5 reviews, so that is also a title to avoid.