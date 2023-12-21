Metacritic announces the 10 worst games of 2023

#Metacritic #announces #worst #games

Just a few more days and then it will be Christmas and a few days later it will be time for New Year’s Eve. The year is coming to an end, companies are closing, people are going on holiday and everyone is taking a step back. This also means that there will be virtually no more games released this year, which is why Metacritic has drawn up a list of the worst-rated games in 2023.

It should come as no surprise which game takes off with the questionable top ranking… below are the ten worst games on Metacritic:

  • The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – 3.4 (PS5)
  • Flashback 2 – 3.5 (Pc)
  • Greyhill Incident – 3.8 (Pc)
  • Quantum Error – 4.0 (PS5)
  • Testament: The Order of High-Human – 4.1 (Pc)
  • Crime Boss: Rockay City – 4.3 (PS5)
  • Hellboy: Web of Wyrd – 4.7 (PS5)
  • Gangs of Sherwood – 4.8 (Pc)
  • Loop8: Summer of Gods – 4.9 (Switch/PS4)
  • Gargoyles Remastered – 4.9 (Switch)

    • The nuance that applies here is that Metacritic takes the platform on which the game received the lowest score. For example, the average of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum on the Xbox is 4.3. Gangs of Sherwood gets an average pass on consoles, and so on.

    Nevertheless, it is clear that you should normally avoid these games. By the way, if you’re wondering why Skull Island: Rise of Kong isn’t on the list. The games with poor scores but less than 7 reviews were not included. That title scored a 2.3 over 5 reviews, so that is also a title to avoid.

    Also Read:  A player in Minecraft created an entire universe

    Related News

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recent News

    Editor's Pick

    Script of sequel to film Amsterdamned ready, shooting soon
    Script of sequel to film Amsterdamned ready, shooting soon
    Posted on
    América will start Clausura 2024 at Estadio Azul; think about tour of Mexico
    América will start Clausura 2024 at Estadio Azul; think about tour of Mexico
    Posted on
    can we still celebrate Christmas with the vulnerable?
    can we still celebrate Christmas with the vulnerable?
    Posted on
    The weather on the weekend: anticyclonic menu for Christmas
    The weather on the weekend: anticyclonic menu for Christmas
    Posted on
    Tags
    akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

    Please contact us at [email protected]

    Information

    • Terms & Conditions

    Hosted by ByoHosting

    More Interesting News