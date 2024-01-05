Metal Gear Solid 3 + Silent Hill 2: Sony apparently confirms remakes for 2024

#Metal #Gear #Solid #Silent #Hill #Sony #apparently #confirms #remakes

Konami has two highly anticipated remakes in the works: Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Silent Hill 2. If partner Sony is to be believed, both could open in the new year 2024.

Konami officially announced the two remakes Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – a completely new edition of the third part of the stealth action series – and Silent Hill 2 last year, but has so far failed to make any statements about the release period. In this regard, partner Sony now seems to be leaning out of the window, after all both titles should also be available for the PlayStation 5.

Sony has now released a trailer to mark the start of the new year, which briefly shows the most important new releases for the PlayStation 5 in 2024. Also included are Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and the survival horror remake Silent Hill 2. In short: If you believe the information from Sony Interactive Entertainment, then Konami will probably publish both new editions at some point in 2024 – a Circumstance that was not yet known.

According to Konami, Metal Gear Solid Delta is a complete remake of the original story and game design of Metal Gear Solid 3. The new edition is intended to remain essentially faithful to the original game, but has refined gameplay as well as a modern user experience and up-to-date graphics. The first trailer for the game was extremely promising last year and gave hope for a real blockbuster. Metal Gear Solid Delta will be released not only for PS5, but also for PC and Xbox Series X. A 2024 release would make sense in that the new year also marks the 20th anniversary since the original release of Metal Gear Solid 3 for PlayStation 2.

The remake of Silent Hill 2 is being made by Bloober Team and, after many rumors, has also been confirmed in the meantime. Bloober Team is the studio behind other horror greats like The Medium or Layers of Fear, so the developer has plenty of experience in this genre. Creative director and lead designer Mateusz Lenart promised some time ago that the remake would “preserve the atmosphere that made Silent Hill 2 so extraordinary.” However, many other aspects of the game and gameplay are to be modernized.

The remake of Silent Hill 2 is initially reserved exclusively for the PlayStation 5 console area, so Sony should be considered well informed here; A PC version is also in the works. An official confirmation of the release periods by Konami itself is still pending in both cases.

As part of the Xbox Partner Preview this evening, in-engine sequences based on Unreal Engine 5 from the new Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater were shown for the first time.