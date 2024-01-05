Métanire and Caddy without club

Two elements of Barea do not have a club at the moment. The right back, Romain Métanire, has just left Royal Football club Seraing, a Belgian club in the second division, this week. He asked to be released so he could join his family in the United States. He has played with this Belgian club for three months, after months without a club following his departure from Minnesota United. He plays in Major League Soccer. The 33-year-old Malagasy defender, Romain Métanire, played a total of ten matches for RFC Seraing.

The “Machine” has always been among the indisputable frames of the selection. During Barea’s last matches counting for the qualifiers for the African Cup of Nations and, recently, the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, coach Romuald Rakotondrabe always aligned Métanire. He played the first and second day matches in mid-November against Ghana, then against Chad.

His young teammate in the national team, striker Caddy Warren, aged 26, has also been without a club since the end of December. The Annecy FC club, in Ligue 2, in which he played, ended his contract, despite his five goals in eight starts. The young striker, who is among the five new Bareas requested by coach Rôrô for the two matches against Ghana and Chad in November, could return to Paris FC. The countries of the Northern Hemisphere are, in this month of January, in the winter transfer window and the new club of these two Bareas will surely be known very soon.

Serge Rasanda