Météo France places 18 departments on orange alert

#Météo #France #places #departments #orange #alert

Normandy, Île-de-France, Burgundy… Snow and freezing rain will return to a large northern part of the country from this Tuesday, January 16.

Vigilance on roads and sidewalks. Météo France has placed 18 departments in the north of France on orange alert, in its 6 a.m. bulletin dated this Tuesday, January 16 for the event to begin at 10 p.m. this evening. These are Manche, Calvados, Orne, Eure-et-Loir, the departments of Île-de-France, Loiret, L’Yonne, Côte-d’ Or, from Haute-Marne, Haute-Saône and the Belfort territory. 51 departments are also placed on yellow alert.

For the day of Wednesday January 17, 34 departments are already placed on orange alert for snow and ice. Two other departments of Brittany, Morbihan and Finistère, are placed on orange rain-flood vigilance.

In question? A conflict of air masses linked to the arrival of depression Irene which will arrive during the day via Brittany bringing copious rain. It will then shift towards the north and east of the metropolis. This degradation will come into contact with cold air, thus causing new slippery phenomena. Sometimes they will be important.

If the cold air has never ceased to concern us in the north of France for more than a week now, the flakes and slippery episodes have been discreet overall. The last “major” episode dates back to January 8 and 9, giving rise to a temporary episode of snow between Île-de-France and Normandy, but above all to black ice causing serious disruptions in western Paris.

In a press release sent Monday afternoon, Météo France specified that a high probability of snowfall could affect Upper Normandy, Picardy, Île-de-France and the Grand Est. Freezing rain is to be feared from Normandy, Ile de France to the North-Eastern borders during the night.

Strong contrast in temperatures between the North and the South

The day will be marked by a strong contrast in temperatures across the country. At daybreak, frosts are widespread over the northern two thirds of the country with 0 to -3°C, and up to -4 to -7 degrees over a large northeastern quarter. On the other hand, the night will remain mild south of the Garonne with 8 to 10 degrees.

In the afternoon, the weather will remain cool in the northern third at 1 to 5 degrees. It will be between 5 and 10 going further south, up to 15 near the Pyrenees or the Mediterranean, and up to 18 degrees in the Basque country.