Meteor about water on the moon, cell disposal and ice flies

Does the water on the moon come from the earth?

Areas of the Moon’s south pole with possible deposits of water ice, shown in blue. The map is based on data taken by the NASA Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter probe. | photo: NASA

The presence of water molecules on the Moon has already been proven beyond all doubt. It is found in the pores of the lunar surface, in the shadows of craters near the poles and in greater depths. Doc. Günter Kletetschka from the Faculty of Natural Sciences of the Charles University came up with the hypothesis that water could reach the surface of the Moon from the Earth. This should occur every time the Moon passes through the Earth’s magnetosphere, which occurs for about 5 days each month. Ionized hydrogen and oxygen atoms are then carried to the moon. We described how this could happen. The amount of water transferred corresponds approximately to the Antarctic Lake Vostok.

Does the Bird of the Year feed on spiders?

Homemade horseradish | photo: Shutterstock

The Czech Ornithological Society has chosen the domestic wren as Bird of the Year. It is a common small bird that can be found near human settlements. Right now, a coordinated rehka census is underway, in which everyone can participate. The ornithologist Zdeněk Vermouzek pointed out that the red-throated grebe has undergone a major change in its environment, as it used to be a high-altitude bird. In connection with climate change, it also happens more and more frequently that the red deer does not fly away from us for the winter. Is he unique in that he feeds on spiders?

First radio broadcast

Ema Destinová | photo: Profimedia

American engineer Lee de Forest made the world’s first public radio broadcast on January 13, 1910 in New York. It was a transfer of music, with a stellar cast: Italian tenor Enrico Caruso, Czech soprano Ema Destinnová and other artists performed arias from the Italian operas The Peasant Cavalier and Komedianti. In several public places in the city, in large hotels and on ships in the harbor, radio receivers or headphones were installed. Those who subscribed could listen. Journalists had priority. We reminded you of this in the column It happened this day, which is prepared by Ing. Francis Houdek.

Do we prolong life by killing cells?

Cells|photo: Shutterstock

Another way to slow down human aging would be to get rid of old cells. At the end of their lifespan, cells not only fail to fulfill their function, but actively harm their surroundings. The immune system tries to destroy these cells, but it is only partially successful. According to prof. Václav Hořejší from the Institute of Molecular Genetics of AV, scientists have now managed to find a way to eliminate overaged cells. They used a virus to do it.

Ice flies without wings

Video of Spider

Climbers will not encounter many animals. Nevertheless, some live on the snow and ice in the high mountains. These include flies. Very strange flies that don’t have wings. But they have long legs, and maybe that’s why they’re called arachnids. Scientists have found that they can move even at temperatures below freezing. In the lab, they discovered that flies protect themselves from freezing by shedding their limbs. How do they do it? Biologist Prof. Jaroslav Petr.

Madness hidden in our clothes

Every year, over 50 million tons of textile fibers are produced in the world, of which almost three quarters are soon landfilled or burned. Do you know why? Because clothes made from them will go out of fashion. In developed countries, people buy clothes not because they need them, but maybe just for fun. They then throw away the old one. This is a huge waste. At the same time, the textile industry greatly pollutes the planet. Petr Daniš writes about this in his book entitled Climate is an Opportunity. Read by Jan Kovařík.