Meteor showers shower the Earth in early 2024, can be seen in Indonesia

Novina Putri Bestari, CNBC Indonesia

Tech

Friday, 12/29/2023 19:30 WIB

Photo: Illustration of a meteor shower. (Doc: Freepik)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Entering 2024, the sky will be decorated with the Quadrantid meteor shower. The peak of this phenomenon will occur on January 3-4 2024.

Earth Sky reported that the meteor shower would be visible in the north-northeast after midnight and highest before dawn. Quadrantids are unlikely to be perfectly visible in the Southern Hemisphere.

“Because the Quadrantid rays are far north of the sky dome, most of the rays are rain from far north so it is not very good for the Southern Hemisphere,” wrote the page, quoted Friday (29/12/2023).

Quadrantid will produce a shower of 100 meteors per hour. This phenomenon occurs every year, from mid-November to mid-January.

Site People noted that there are several factors to be able to see the Quandrantid meteor shower. One of them is light pollution around places where meteor showers are monitored.

Apart from that, there are also problems with clouds and fog. There are also several major obstacles that can hinder your view of seeing meteor showers.

To see it also requires dark skies without moonlight. Because it turns out the Moon can cause light pollution.

However People reports that it all depends on the moon phase that occurs on the night the meteor shower occurs. At the peak of the Quadrantids it coincides with a quarter of the Moon with half light after the full moon occurs.

People provides advice on how to see meteor showers. Because removing the Moon’s light is too difficult, you can try observing in a dark location and away from city lights.

For information, the Quadrantids are one of the four largest meteor showers apart from the Lyrids, Leonids and Ursids. After this, the Lyrids meteor shower will decorate the sky starting April 15 2024.

