Meteorologists are announcing a new episode of frost and snow over the weekend. In Bucharest, temperatures will reach -8 degrees Celsius

A new episode of frosty and snowy weather will affect Romania at the end of this week, after relatively high temperatures on Thursday and Friday. In the Capital it will even reach minus 8 degrees Celsius, and the wind, even moderate, will accentuate the feeling of cold, meteorologists announce.

“In the Capital, we expect that during the night from Friday to Saturday, we will record, at the beginning of the night, precipitation in the form of rain, after which, towards the end of the interval, sleet and snow, and on Sunday, predominantly snow. On Sunday, in the Capital, only a maximum of one or two degrees, and the minimums will be very low even at the beginning of next week, when the mass of cold air is maintained, which will again bring values ​​below the freezing point, not only in depressions , but also in the lower relief areas, towards minus 7, minus 8 degrees Celsius”, stated the director of the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), Elena Mateescu, on Wednesday evening, on Antena 3, according to News.ro.

She added that, even in the conditions of a moderate wind, the feeling of cold will be accentuated.

“Already on Sunday the precipitation will be predominantly in the form of snow, but after that, under the conditions of a clear sky, the decrease in the temperature regime, both during the day, but especially at night, will certainly mean very low minimums. In Bucharest, it is possible to get close to minus 8, minus 6 degrees Celsius, in the pre-city area possibly even lower, but in the conditions where we will have even moderate intensification of the wind, the feeling of cold will be much accentuated”, stated the director ANM.

