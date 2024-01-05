Meteorologists have issued warnings, there is a threat of floods in several places

#Meteorologists #issued #warnings #threat #floods #places

The Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) drew attention to this on its website.

There is a threat of floods in several areas of Slovakia. SHMÚ has issued a second level warning for Skalica, Turčianske Teplice, Michalovce and Trebišov.

The hydrological warning of the first level applies in the districts of Senica, Malacky, Martin, Ružomberok, Bánovce nad Bebravou, Prievidza, Zvolen, Banská Bystrica, Brezno.

