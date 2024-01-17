“Meteorology” reveals the weather forecast for tomorrow, Thursday… rain and fog in the morning

#Meteorology #reveals #weather #forecast #tomorrow #Thursday.. #rain #fog #morning

09:47 PM Wednesday, January 17, 2024

The General Authority of Meteorology revealed the weather conditions tomorrow, Thursday, January 18, 2023, and the expected weather conditions.

Meteorology said, according to a statement on Facebook, that tomorrow, Thursday, warm weather will prevail during the day in Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, the northern coasts, and northern Upper Egypt, warm in South Sinai and Upper Egypt, very cold at night and early in the morning in most areas, and frost will form on crops in the middle. Sinai and New Valley Governorate.

The authority explained that the weather condition tomorrow will be affected by water mist in the morning, which may be dense at times, on some agricultural and highway roads near bodies of water leading to and from areas of Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, the northern coasts, the canal cities, central Sinai, and northern Upper Egypt.

She indicated that there was light rain on areas of the northwestern coasts, with an incidence of approximately 30%, at intermittent intervals.

