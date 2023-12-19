Meter-wide fun – Test results and conclusion – Review

#Meterwide #fun #Test #results #conclusion #Review

Both the ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD and the Samsung Odyssey G9 G93SC support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and are certified by Nvidia as G-SYNC Compatible. The range starts at 48Hz in both cases, and extends to 144Hz on the ASUS monitor and up to 240Hz on the Samsung screen.

Average response time (20 transitions)

Average response time (black and white)

Highest measured response time

Lowest measured response time

Response time standard deviation

Percentage within one refresh

Average overshoot

Average undershoot

Both OLED screens have super-fast response times, as shown in the measurement above, although the Odyssey OLED G9 G93SC performs noticeably worse than the competition with an OLED panel. The average is lifted by a few problematic transitions, mainly in the bright part of the range. The transition from 80 percent gray to completely white takes 4.4ms, which is just not ‘in time’ for the 240Hz refresh rate, where a new image must appear on the screen every 4.2ms. All other transitions are of course completed in a timely manner and compared to non-OLED screens, the Odyssey OLED G9 G93SC is still considerably faster. The average response time is half as high as the Odyssey Neo G9 49AG950, the fastest LCD monitor we have tested to date, with no disturbing over- or undershoot, while the Neo G9 49AG950 does suffer from this. . The ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD also does not suffer from over- or undershoot and the screen also performs in terms of response times as we expect from an OLED screen: an average response time of less than 0.5ms and a slowest transition that takes less than 1ms.

Based on the measurement, ASUS seems to be the surprising winner when it comes to speed, but the response time does not tell the whole story: how sharp a moving image looks in practice also depends on the refresh rate, which with Samsung is a lot. is higher, at least at maximum. To give you a visual impression of the differences, in addition to the measurement, the UFO test from the Blurbusters website was also carried out, in which a UFO moving across the screen is followed with a camera. You can read more about the test method here.

The ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD (left) and the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 G93SC. Click for the full images.

When both screens are working at full speed, the picture of the Odyssey OLED G9 G93SC looks clearly sharper than that of the ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD, with the UFO moving across the screen being more smeared. The UFOs stand out perfectly against the background on both screens, which agrees with the measurement: a bright or dark ‘shadow’ behind the UFO indicates slow response times or over- or undershoot. To experience this difference, you must be able to drive the screen at 240Hz. Even an RTX 4090 cannot always achieve this in recent games without using upscaling tricks: 5120×1440 pixels is only ten percent less than 4k.

In addition to increasing the refresh rate, inserting a short black pause between each displayed image (black frame insertion) is an effective means of increasing image sharpness, often described as ‘motion blur reduction’ on LCD screens. Unfortunately, OLED screens released so far usually do not have such a mode, including the ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD. The Samsung Odyssey G9 G93SC does have a BFI mode, but only for certain 16:9 signals at a low refresh rate, which produces a noisy image with half of the screen remaining black. This option is therefore not of practical use.

When it comes to input lag, neither monitor is a top performer, at least according to our Leo Bodnar input lag tester. With a 1080p-60Hz signal, there is a few milliseconds of extra delay on the ASUS screen versus the competition; With the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 G93SC, just like with the old Neo G9, it takes a lot longer before the image appears. We also did a 1080p-120Hz measurement and even then the G93SC remains noticeably slow, with a delay of more than 14ms, while other screens display images within 5ms. For console use that is something to take into account; The monitor may respond faster with a 5120×1440 signal, which unfortunately we cannot test with the Leo Bodnar tester.

Brightness and contrast (standard display)

There are not many surprises in terms of brightness and contrast. The contrast is perfect because a black screen gives off no light at all. Make sure that you do not place the screen in a bright room, because then black will appear greyish and the screen may even look less contrasty than the average LCD monitor.

Maximum white brightness

Minimum white brightness

The maximum white brightness of the ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD and Samsung Odyssey G9 G93SC is around 250cd/m², comparable to other QD OLED monitors we’ve seen so far. To be clear, that’s the brightness the displays can achieve on a completely white screen. Both screens have an option to further increase the brightness for images that contain less white, as is also done in the HDR mode. For desktop display, such an ever-fluctuating brightness can be disturbing, so that function is disabled for both screens in SDR mode, including for the color measurements below for sRGB and Display P3.

For indoor use with not too much ambient light, approximately 250cd/m² is adequate. In a dark game room, a low minimum brightness may count more than a high maximum brightness. The Samsung OLED screens achieve a minimum white brightness of about 65cd/m², which is reasonable, but the ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD offers a much wider range with a minimum white brightness of only 21cd/m².

Display sRGB, Display P3 and AdobeRGB

By default, both the ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD and the Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED G93SC show the full, very wide color range of the panel. That does not correspond well with a certain standard. For ‘normal’ SDR content, it is better to switch to the sRGB mode, which is available on both monitors. ASUS also has a function to limit the range to DCI-P3, but Samsung does not, which will have consequences in the measurements for that color space.

sRGB

Color coverage

Color temp. white

Avg. color temp.

White brightness 150cd/m²

Color deviation

Greyscale

Colorchecker-afw.

Gamma

The ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD is a lot nicer in sRGB mode than the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 G93SC. This starts with a better adjustment of the primary colors, where the G93SC deviates somewhat, especially in the hue and brightness of red. Both screens have a somewhat warm color reproduction, but the color temperature of the Samsung monitor deviates further from the desired 6500K. The PG49WCD therefore has a lower average gray deviation, which is also because the gamma gradient differs less in bright shades than with the G93SC. In the dark part of the range, both screens have a fairly high deviation, because they do not seem to follow the sRGB gamma curve, but a normal 2.2 curve. We see the result of all smaller and larger deviations in the color checker test, for which primary colors, mixed colors and gray tones are measured. The PG49WCD scores excellently with the second lowest average deviation of the test field, while the G93SC is the second worst scoring monitor in the overview.

ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 G93SC

Display P3

Color coverage

Color temp. white

Avg. color temp.

White brightness 150cd/m²

Color deviation

Greyscale

Colorchecker-afw.

Gamma

In Display P3 display, the Odyssey OLED G9 G93SC fares worse rather than better compared to when we look at the sRGB results. The main cause was already mentioned above: the Samsung screen has no option to limit the color range of the panel to P3, only sRGB. As a result, hue and saturation of red and green tones are not close to what they should be. The gray deviation is also not low, which makes sense: we used the same gamma and color temperature settings for the Display P3 measurement. The ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD does not score as well in an absolute sense as in the sRGB measurements, but it does even better in a relative sense: all other compared screens score worse. The ASUS screen mainly adjusts the primary colors neatly, and the screen can also display the entire P3 color space. This does not apply, for example, to the Odyssey Neo G9 and many other LCD monitors, which are a few percent short.

HDR display

The ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD and Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED G93SC both offer a beautiful HDR display thanks to the infinitely high contrast, so that bright parts of the image stand out perfectly against dark shadows. Even luxury LCD monitors with a mini LED backlight, such as the Odyssey Neo G9 49AG950, cannot do this perfectly: blooming of haloing visible if the image to be displayed does not perfectly ‘fit’ the grid of backlight zones. The downside of using an OLED screen for HDR display is lower brightness, especially when a large part of the image needs to be white, making bright scenes less impactful. The PG49WCD and G93SC have approximately the same brightness progression as previous QD OLED screens, including the Odyssey OLED G95SC, although the G93SC is slightly less bright across the board and the PG49WCD is slightly brighter. Both screens therefore offer significantly higher brightness than the 45GR95Q-E from LG, but in practical scenarios they look a lot darker than the Odyssey Neo G9, which scores about three times as high in the 25 percent measurement.

Avg. gray dew. (without Lum)

Avg. gray dew. (with Lum)

Avg. color deviation (without Lum)

Avg. color deviation (with Lum)

Coverage Rec.2020

Dekking DCI-P3

For color reproduction in HDR, we use the newer ΔE ICtCp calculations instead of ΔE2000. These better match the larger color and brightness range of HDR signals and give more weight to errors at lower brightnesses. We also note two different results: one in which deviations from the intended brightness are not included in the score and one in which this is.

If we look at the color reproduction in HDR, the screens of ASUS and Samsung are more evenly matched than in SDR. Although the ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD has a very low gray deviation if we do not take the brightness into account in the signal, it actually scores worse than the Odyssey OLED G9 G93SC when we do. The PG49WCD does not follow the HDR PQ curve, or the gamma curve for HDR material, well in the highest brightness setting. Midtones are depicted too brightly. You can use the True Black HDR mode to correct this deviation, but the maximum brightness is low again. Unfortunately, we often see OLED screens where the most accurate HDR mode has a much lower brightness.

ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD

-True Black HDR

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 G93SC

ASUS can regain some points with the further color reproduction in HDR, because the hue and saturation of the different colors that we measure on the color checker test card comes closer to what it should be than with the Samsung screen. It mainly portrays red tones far too saturated, which may look sparkling, but is not as the maker intended.

Uniformity and viewing angles

QD OLED displays generally have fantastic viewing angles and excellent uniformity, and that includes the ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD and Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED G93SC.

45° left – brightness

45° left – color deviation

45° below – brightness

45° below – color deviation

Uniformity white

Uniformity black

Even when viewed at an acute 45-degree angle, the screen is still clearly visible on both monitors, with residual brightness of more than 80 percent from straight on and equally perfect contrast. The LCD screens in the overview follow at a very great distance and the Woled monitors from Corsair and LG score slightly less well, especially when it comes to color deviation at an angle. The black uniformity of all tested OLED screens is perfect; After all, a black screen gives no light. The white uniformity of both test samples is in the middle range of the tested screens. That means it’s good, even if we can’t extrapolate to all screens.

ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 G93SC

Extensive uniformity measurement results: black uniformity, white uniformity, contrast and color temperature at fifteen measuring points

Energy usage

The enormous 49″ monitors are not among the most economical screens we have ever tested, and we also measure on a white screen. That is an unfavorable scenario for OLED screens, because the consumption then increases compared to a black image, while the consumption of an LCD monitor remains fairly constant. The Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED G93SC is the least efficient of the two screens in this article and consumes about as much as three economical WQHD-IPS monitors.

Conclusion

With their more than one meter wide, advanced QD OLED panel, the ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD and the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 G93SC are among the ultimate gaming monitors of the moment. Compared to the Odyssey OLED G9 G95SC, the first gaming monitor with this panel that we tested, both are somewhat cheaper. With the G93SC this is due to the omission of the Tizen functionality, while the PG49WCD has a lower refresh rate.

Although the ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD has even slightly faster response times than the Odyssey OLED G93SC according to our measurements, moving images look clearly sharper on the Samsung screen when it can operate at its maximum 240Hz refresh rate. That’s quite a big ‘if’, because in combination with the resolution of this screen, there are few video cards that will achieve that in recent titles.

Both monitors have the same good properties as other QD OLED screens: very high contrast and therefore beautiful HDR display, very good viewing angles and excellent uniformity. The disadvantages such as decreasing contrast in ambient light and color fringing around small print also apply to this duo. The ASUS screen has clearly better color adjustment, especially for SDR display. In HDR mode, the screen is slightly brighter, the energy consumption is somewhat lower, probably due to the lower refresh rate, and the input lag also appears to be less high, although neither model is a winner in this area. In addition, the PG49WCD has more practical connections, with USB-C docking with 90W power delivery, an optical audio connection and a KVM switch as extras.

Overall, the PG49WCD is still a nice QD OLED superwide, despite its lower refresh rate than the competitor. In our last Best Buy Guide we chose this screen as recommended, but since then Samsung has hit back with a lower pricing, making the Odyssey OLED G93SC 150 euros cheaper. The sleek Samsung screen is also available in a wider range, which makes it more interesting at the moment.