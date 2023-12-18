Meter-wide playing fun – Review – Tweakers

#Meterwide #playing #fun #Review #Tweakers

In brief

With the 49″ ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD, you actually have two 27″ WQHD screens in front of you, but on one curved panel. This offers a special experience for suitable games and a lot of space on the desktop, but is not ideal for every purpose. Like other QD OLED screens, the ASUS screen has lightning-fast response times, very high contrast and excellent viewing angles, but also decreasing contrast in ambient light and color fringing around small print. ASUS has adjusted the colors well, for both sRGB and Display P3 and HDR. The elaborately designed screen also has USB-C docking with 90W power delivery and a KVM feature. Those nice extras aside, it offers a refresh rate of ‘only’ 144Hz, while the now cheaper Samsung competition goes up to 240Hz.

Positives

Special screen size

Lightning-fast response times

Excellent SDR and HDR display

Very wide viewing angles

USB-C met 90W-powerdelivery en kvm

Negatives

Color fringing due to different subpixel layout

Black becomes grayish in ambient light

‘Only’ 144Hz, where competitor offers 240Hz

In brief

The Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED G93SC is the same size as two 27″ WQHD screens next to each other, which provides a special experience for games and a lot of work space on the desktop, but it is not ideal for every purpose. Like other QD OLED screens, it has the Odyssey screen has a very high contrast and excellent viewing angles. The response times of the 240Hz screen are lightning fast, with the exception of one transition, although we do measure a fairly high input lag. The color reproduction of the G93SC appears to be less neatly adjusted than that of the top model G95SC , where unfortunately there is no real Display P3 mode. Still, the HDR display is much better than the average monitor. Compared to the G95SC, the G93SC is attractively priced, for which you only specify the Tizen smart environment. The G93SC also has no extras such as USB-C docking, just like Samsung’s top model, but other brands do offer this functionality.

Positives

Special screen size

Good response times, 240Hz refresh rate

Beautiful HDR display

Very wide viewing angles

Negatives

Color adjustment could be better

Geen USB-C-docking

Black becomes grayish in ambient light

Color fringing due to different subpixel layout

If we think about what would be the ultimate gaming monitor to find under the parcel tree in 2023, a 49″ QD OLED superwide should be at the top of the shortlist as far as we are concerned. Such a screen is more than one meter wide and therefore offers the workspace of two normal 27″ screens next to each other, but of course without a border in the middle. The technically advanced QD OLED panel promises fantastic image quality: perfect contrast, a beautiful HDR display, a wide color range, excellent viewing angles and excellent response times.

In August we already reviewed the first available 49″ QD OLED monitor, Samsung’s top model Odyssey OLED G9 G95SC, which costs 1,700 euros. Since then, two other screens have come onto the market with the same panel, both of which we have been able to test and include in this review. Compare: the ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD and Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 G93SC. Both are slightly cheaper than the previously tested monitor. ASUS’s screen currently costs around 1500 euros, while Samsung recently discounted its screen to 1349 euros.

With the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 G93SC, the savings compared to the top model lie in the omission of the Tizen smart functionality. The base is also a bit narrower, but other than that the important specifications are the same, including the 240Hz refresh rate. On that point, the ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD gives up a bit to reach its price point: it can ‘only’ show 144 images per second. In return, the PG49WCD does have a USB-C port with 90W power delivery and KVM functionality. Even the Samsung top model G95SC does not have both of these features.

Design and connections

The design of the ASUS ROG Swift PG49WCD resembles a larger version of the brand’s first gaming OLED monitor, the ROG Swift PG27AQDM. The panel is slim at the ends, with a deeper section in the middle that contains the connections. It also has a ‘pixelated’ ROG logo with RGB lighting and a five-way joystick and two keys for operating the OSD in the bottom center. The base feels sturdy and has a spacious recess for cable management. You can tilt the screen, turn it from left to right and adjust its height. Compared to the PG27AQDM, it is slightly lower on its legs and the downward-pointing logo projector is missing.

ASUS has provided the ROG Swift PG49WCD with plenty of connections. For the picture there is HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 and USB-C, while sound can be passed through the 3.5mm headphone port and an S/PDIF output, unusual for a PC monitor. Only two ports of the four-port USB hub are fast, although the two slow USB 2.0 ports can easily be used for peripherals. One of those ports is not located near the other connections, but points upwards, so that you can reach it more easily. Because the ROG Swift PG49WCD has a built-in power supply, you can power it with a standard three-pin power cable.

As mentioned, the Odyssey OLED G9 G93SC is very similar to the Samsung top model G95SC and also the Odyssey OLED G8 (34BG850). The Samsung monitor looks a bit sleeker and more futuristic than the ASUS screen, especially because the silver-colored panel as a whole is a bit thinner and the cabinet has no clearly visible interruption. In the middle is the light ring around the mounting point of the base, a standard feature of more luxurious Odyssey monitors. That base is a fairly simple, L-shaped one, on which the screen can be tilted and raised or lowered, but not rotated. As with the other Odyssey OLED screens, the joystick for operating the OSD is located in a recess on the right behind the screen. It doesn’t have a fan, but that also applies to the ASUS monitor.

The connection range of the Odyssey OLED G9 G93SC is not very extensive, just like Samsung’s other OLED screens. There are full-size DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 inputs, as well as an unusual Micro HDMI 2.1 port. Both HDMI inputs support a bandwidth of 40Gbit/s, less than the maximum possible 48Gbit/s, but with DSC a signal with 5120×1440 pixels and 240Hz can still be displayed on the screen. In addition to the video connections, there is a two-port USB hub with only USB-C ports, with the third USB-C port serving as an upstream port to your PC. This connection is not suitable for image transmission. Next to the image inputs is the power connection, into which you plug in the unfortunately large external adapter.

Feature set and practice

When it comes to design, the menus of the ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD and the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 G93SC are pretty much polar opposites, but both run fairly quickly and contain many of the same options, including different picture modes, color space, gamma and color temperature settings. With ASUS, these options are slightly more extensive, and this screen also has more gaming-specific functions, such as a reticle that can change color, an option to slightly enlarge the center of the image and a timer and fps counter. Samsung only has a fixed-color reticle, in addition to options to brighten the shadows to quickly discover enemies in dark gaming environments. The PG49WCD also has that function, but the ASUS screen has no equivalent for the SeeColors menu of the Odyssey OLED G9 G93SC. This is a selection of color blindness presets aimed at various color vision abnormalities, from red-green to blue-yellow.

Both Samsung and ASUS have built in a picture-by-picture mode, or PBP, to show two sources side by side. An important limitation is that PBP does not go together with adaptive sync or hdr. When you connect two PCs to the Samsung display, you will have to manually switch peripherals between the two devices. The ASUS display has a second USB upstream port, which can be linked to an HDMI or DisplayPort input, so peripherals connected to the display can automatically switch between two PCs. The USB-C port cannot be assigned to another image source. The ‘Smart KVM’ feature is interesting for those who want to use two PCs on the screen. To do this, a piece of software must be installed on both PCs. You can then drag the mouse pointer between both screens, where you can also copy files between the systems by dragging and have a shared clipboard available.

We have already written extensively about the QD OLED panel in both monitors in the Odyssey OLED G9 G95SC review. A quick summary: the screen has 5120×1440 pixels on a 49″ diagonal, effectively the same as two 27″ WQHD monitors without a border between them. That feels different from a more common ultrawide with a 21:9 ratio. On the desktop you can place four windows next to each other without any problems. Gaming in ultrawide ratio can be a very cool experience if the game offers good support, but there are games that do not scale well, for example because they do not adjust the field of view on the ultrawide screen. If you game on a console, the image is always limited to 16:9, so a superwide monitor offers no added value.

The QD OLED panel has an 1800R curvature, which means it is not as strongly curved as some LCD superwides or LG’s 45″ Woled screen. The triangular sub-pixel layout means that colored edges can sometimes be seen, especially at the top and bottom of high-contrast transitions. In text that is color fringing especially visible with white text on a dark background. The screen surface is a bit like that of a plasma television; you see sharp reflections and during the day the screen looks a bit grayish, making the contrast appear lower. It is best to set up the monitor in a fairly dark room. The image looks less calm than an LCD, especially on dark tones.

Packaging

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 G93SC comes in a largely unprinted box, while ASUS has opted for a full-color print. The contents of both boxes are held in place by pieces of Styrofoam and both manufacturers include foam bags or plastic bags around the screen, base components and accessories for further protection.

Finally, keep in mind that burn-in can be a risk when displaying still images. The manual for the Odyssey OLED G9 G93SC explicitly warns about this. Both screens have a variety of features to prevent retention. For example, the screens have more than the specified 5120×1440 pixels, so that the active image can be moved slightly across the screen each time without the image having to be scaled or parts disappearing. There’s also an option to recognize stationary logos on screen and reduce their brightness, plus a ‘screensaver’ where the screen becomes much darker after a few minutes of inactivity. With Samsung, the last function cannot be disabled. Neither manufacturer explicitly mentions a ‘burn-in guarantee’, as Dell does, for example, for its Alienware AW3423DW(F)-QD OLED screen.

Test method and test field

We measure brightness, contrast and color rendering using a Spectracal C6 colorimeter, which we profile using a JETI Spectraval 1501 Hires spectroradiometer. The measurements are performed using Portrait Displays Calman Color Calibration software. We recently updated the testing procedure, which you can read more about in this .plan. We not only measure the screen as it comes out of the box, adjusting the brightness for color measurements to a value that is as close as possible to 150cd/m²; we also set up the screen for color spaces such as sRGB and, if relevant, Display P3 and AdobeRGB, making adjustments to gamma and color temperature if necessary. The settings we used can be found in the table below. This shorter article only contains the measurements with the screens set for sRGB and Display P3. The other scores can be found on the product page for each product.

We perform the HDR measurement with the same software and measuring equipment and a VideoForge Pro pattern generator. For the response time measurement we use a photo sensor and the LeCroy Waverunner 6100 oscilloscope. We measure the input lag with a Leo Bodnar tester. To determine the viewing angles, we measure the residual brightness and color change at an angle of 45 degrees compared to a perpendicular measurement. For the uniformity measurement, we look at the ratio between the brightness at fifteen measuring points, measured on a completely white and a completely black screen. We also determine the relative color differences along the edges compared to the center. Finally, we measure the energy consumption of the monitor, both at maximum brightness and at a fixed brightness of 150cd/m².

ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD

Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED G93SC

Color space

Standard display sRGB Display P3

Picture mode

Racing Mode

sRGB

Racing Mode

(Color Space: DCI-P3)

Color temperature setting

6500K (locked) 6500K

Gamma setting

2.2 (locked) 2.2

Brightness adjustable?

And and and

Color space

Standard display sRGB Display P3

Picture mode

Eco

(Color Space: Native)

Custom

(Color Space: Auto)

Custom

(Color Space: Native)

Color temperature setting

Warm1

Warm1

Warm1

Gamma setting

Gamma1

Gamma1

Gamma1

Brightness adjustable?

And and and

In the graphs on the next page we compare the ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD and Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 G93SC with the only other 49″ QD OLED screen that is now for sale here: the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 G95SC. The overview also shows other more luxurious superwide and ultrawide monitors. Besides the OLED screens, most of those monitors do not have good HDR support, except for the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 C49G95T. You could see that as the ‘LCD counterpart’ of the tested QD OLED superwides, with the same 49″ diagonal, resolution of 5120×1440 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 240Hz. Thanks to a mini LED backlight with more than 2000 zones and a peak brightness of 1000cd/m² plus a high-contrast VA panel, the HDR display is better than many other LCD monitors.