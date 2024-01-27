METHODOLOGY – Polytechnic students introduced to lean management

Signing of the Convention for the benefit of young people.

A partnership agreement signing took place between L’École Supérieure Polytechnique Antananarivo, ESPA, and ACPE or (Continuous Improvement by Employees), Thursday.

Collaboration for the benefit of young people. Thursday took place within the ESPA in Vontovorona, the signing of the agreement between the ESPA establishment and the ACPE. Through this partnership, ACPE wishes to transmit the importance of a mindset oriented towards operational excellence and the culture of continuous improvement to the younger generation. In concrete terms, six sigma lean management promotes an approach geared towards excellence: how to meet the client’s needs in terms of cost, time, quality, while optimizing allocated resources.

Beyond the methodology and tools, lean management prioritizes a state of mind based on respect, teamwork, going to see, challenge or even Kaizen. “This partnership will allow us to plant seeds for the benefit of the skills and know-how of this young generation – who will be our future engineers, technicians, managers and business owners. Driving this culture of continuous improvement is a source of pride for us, and even a duty, for the future of our generations and the future of our country, whether from an economic or social point of view. Thanks to this partnership, we are doing our bit to equip and influence our future leaders in a positive way thanks to lean,” maintains with conviction Karine Razafindrakoto, deputy general director of ACPE.

Popularized

Lean management is a methodology that appeared in the 1850s/1900s during the explosion of the automobile industry. Initially based on standardization, lean is today applied and deployed by thousands of companies and organizations around the world. Initially applied in industrial professions, lean has gradually become popularized to reach and be accessible to all sectors combined. In Madagascar, more than a hundred companies today adopt lean both in terms of methodology and in terms of tools in order to maximize their performance, ensuring operational excellence, thanks to employee involvement. .

Eric Ranjalahy