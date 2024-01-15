Metz: for administrative reasons, an immediate care center prevented from setting up

#Metz #administrative #reasons #care #center #prevented #setting

While the Metz-Thionville regional hospital center (CHR) launched the “Hospital in Tension” plan a few days ago, which patients have been invited for months to call 15 before going to the emergency room, a healthcare service immediate, the CMSI, has been closed since mid-December in the Metz region. This service has been hosted for three years at the Robert-Schuman hospital in Vantoux, and was to move on December 19 to the center of Metz, within Belle-Isle hospital, to be easier to access for patients. But this move was stopped by the Primary Health Insurance Fund (CPAM) of Moselle, for administrative reasons.

“Our partnership with the CHR collapsed like a house of cards”

Dr Loïc Libot, president of CMSI France, developed this innovative concept of welcoming “small” medical emergencies in Nancy in 2012. He does not understand this decision: “Our move was validated by the council of the order of doctors, but not by the joint commission of the CPAM, because the city of Metz is overstaffed with liberal nurses, while the town of Vantoux is normally equipped. However, CMSI nurses do not encroach on the activity of private city nurses: they simply have the same method of remuneration on a fee-for-service basis. But they don’t have the same patience“.

Dr. Libot was received this Monday by the management of the CPAM of Moselle and the territorial delegate of the Regional Health Agency, but no concrete progress has been found to allow the opening of the structure in the city center of Metz. “A solution would be to settle in another peripheral municipality of Metz“, estimates Claire Abalain, the departmental director of Social Security. “Or to ask nurses already established in Metz to work from time to time for the CMSI. But a liberal nurse cannot settle in an over-endowed territory without the departure of another. We told Dr Libot as early as February 2021“.

Dr. Libot, for his part, does not want to set up near the Mercy hospital, as was suggested to him, or offer half-service in the city center: the idea was precisely to offer a center for small non-vital emergencies, in the city center, for patients whose condition does not require a visit to hospital, or for those whose attending physician is not immediately available. “Who will take care of them? Will they travel more kilometers to go to the CMSI in Yutz, Thionville or Nancy? Are they going to be out of therapy?“The CMSI Metz dealt with between 70 and 80 patients each day.

In any case, this refusal was difficult to accept by teams of the CMSI, according to Loïc Libot: “Some people talk about leaving, about stopping. We have always known how to ask for help in times of crisis, and now we forget everything we did during the Covid crisis, what we do every vacation period. We have the feeling that all our efforts are being swept away.“.

Since mid-December, doctors and nurses from the CMSI in Metz have been redeployed to those of Thionville, Yutz and Nancy. With the departure of this service from its premises, the Robert-Schuman hospital wanted to maintain an immediate care offer: the service opened at the end of December, with its own staff.

