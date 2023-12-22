Mexican journalists praised the Alianza Lima stadium: “It meant another mentality”

#Mexican #journalists #praised #Alianza #Lima #stadium #meant #mentality

David Faitelson, a Mexican journalist, had a particular opinion when referring to Alianza Lima’s Matute Stadium during América vs Barcelona.

Mexican journalists spoke about the Alianza Lima stadium | Photo: TUDN – Alianza Lima

In the TUDN program “Linea de 4”, the journalist David Faitelson He had a surprising comment after the triumph of América vs. Barcelona in the United States. The Mexican communicator considered the Alianza Lima sports venue in an important way to the surprise of viewers.

At the discussion table of “Linea de 4”, journalist David Faitelson considered that the Alianza Lima stadium generates “another mentality” For any Aztec soccer player, then, with their teammates, they considered that the competition in South America is much superior to what they are used to in North America.

Even going to the Alianza Lima field already meant another type of mentality for the Mexican soccer player.“said Faitelson during the debate of América’s 3-2 victory against Barcelona in Dallas.

Then, André Marín said: “I don’t think the League Cup will improve, I’m convinced they can improve it, maybe. But, I am convinced that it is not even half of what the Libertadores adds to you.”

Finally, Faitelson had a harsh criticism of ‘Ame’s’ victory against the Blaugranas: “If you ask me how useful tonight’s game was, the truth is that it didn’t help me at all. “I can’t say that the Mexican champion was somehow in a Spanish league to compete in the Spanish league.”

When does America play again?

The current Mexican champion returns to the fields on January 13 with the first day of the Liga MX Clausura Tournament. His current rival will be Xolos from Tijuana.

Also Read:  Nike league / Peter Struhár from Michaloviec received a fine

Join the Líbero WhatsApp channel

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Real Madrid | Bellingham is already the second most valuable footballer in all of history
Real Madrid | Bellingham is already the second most valuable footballer in all of history
Posted on
A 73-year-old woman who had cancer regained her health with a special method – denizlihaber.com
A 73-year-old woman who had cancer regained her health with a special method – denizlihaber.com
Posted on
Live Exodus Plan: This is how mobility dawns in Bogotá, traffic jams, routes and accidents – Bogotá
Live Exodus Plan: This is how mobility dawns in Bogotá, traffic jams, routes and accidents – Bogotá
Posted on
V. Putin created a new machine for deporting Ukrainian children
V. Putin created a new machine for deporting Ukrainian children
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News