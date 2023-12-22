Mexican journalists praised the Alianza Lima stadium: “It meant another mentality”

#Mexican #journalists #praised #Alianza #Lima #stadium #meant #mentality

David Faitelson, a Mexican journalist, had a particular opinion when referring to Alianza Lima’s Matute Stadium during América vs Barcelona.

In the TUDN program “Linea de 4”, the journalist David Faitelson He had a surprising comment after the triumph of América vs. Barcelona in the United States. The Mexican communicator considered the Alianza Lima sports venue in an important way to the surprise of viewers.

At the discussion table of “Linea de 4”, journalist David Faitelson considered that the Alianza Lima stadium generates “another mentality” For any Aztec soccer player, then, with their teammates, they considered that the competition in South America is much superior to what they are used to in North America.

“Even going to the Alianza Lima field already meant another type of mentality for the Mexican soccer player.“said Faitelson during the debate of América’s 3-2 victory against Barcelona in Dallas.

Then, André Marín said: “I don’t think the League Cup will improve, I’m convinced they can improve it, maybe. But, I am convinced that it is not even half of what the Libertadores adds to you.”

Finally, Faitelson had a harsh criticism of ‘Ame’s’ victory against the Blaugranas: “If you ask me how useful tonight’s game was, the truth is that it didn’t help me at all. “I can’t say that the Mexican champion was somehow in a Spanish league to compete in the Spanish league.”

When does America play again?

The current Mexican champion returns to the fields on January 13 with the first day of the Liga MX Clausura Tournament. His current rival will be Xolos from Tijuana.

