Mexicans who reach foreign leagues by 2024

Dec 26, 2023, 11:30 PM ET

From managers to Mexican coaches, they are the ones who have been able to make the leap to foreign football in this winter market

In the winter market, exports of mexican soccer They have begun to diversify, since not only have some footballers been linked to teams abroad, but also managers and coaches have aspirations far from the country.

Marco Garcés, an export manager

One of the most surprising cases is the arrival of Marco Garces al Celtic of Vigoin the position of “soccer director”, the former director of the Tuzos del Pachuca jumped to the MLS, with LAFC, and now signs with the Spanish team, seeking to open the door for more Mexicans in that field.

“It is incorporated with the mission of developing a soccer project based on imposing the competitive performance of the first team and supported by the youth team, with the idea of ​​promoting the development of young talents to the first celestial team,” reported the Celta.

Marco Garcés will be sports director of Celta de Vigo. Imago 7

Gerardo Espinoza and Héctor Altamirano, coaches abroad

Gerardo Espinoza y Hector Altamirano They are the two technicians who have managed to jump from Mexican football abroad this winter.

Espinoza was presented with the Aucas of Ecuador as his technician, and will have the opportune opportunity to dispute the Libertadores Cup. The Mexican coach gets an opportunity after causing a surprise in the MX Expansion League and after his controversial departure from the Mexican Under-23 Team, seduced by Puebla and without a team due to obstacles in the competition regulations.

He ‘Pity’ Altamiranofor his part, was presented as the coach of the Herediano of Costa Rica, after the former Santos soccer player gained experience in the technical direction of the Gallos de Querétaro. He is not unfamiliar with the Central American medium, because he was an assistant for the Costa Rican national team.

Players in the sights of South American clubs

In Monterrey they assure that Rogelio Funes Mori The doors are open to leave the institution, because it has a proposal from the Brazilian Guild. The naturalized Mexican Argentine could play in football in Brazil next year, if the operation goes through.

Santiago Ormeño He was left out of the Bravos de Juárez and would have the possibility of going to football in Peru, because he has dual nationality. He has been linked to Sporting Cristal, but the high salary of the player who still belongs to Chivas would be an obstacle for the attacker.